CGS Imaging Extends Agreement as Entitlement Sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series 4 Crown Championship

CGS Imaging has extended its agreement as the entitlement sponsor of the CGS Imaging 4 Crown Championship, a series-within-the-series that celebrates the diversity of the ARCA Menards Series.

The races that will comprise the CGS Imaging 4 Crown championship will be May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, August 19 at Watkins Glen International, August 21 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, and October 1 at Salem Speedway.

“CGS Imaging has been a valued partner for ARCA and the ARCA Menards Series for many years and we’re very pleased to have them return as the entitlement partner for the 4 Crown championship in 2022,” said ARCA Menards Series president Ron Drager. “The products we use from CGS Imaging range from contingency decals to trailer wraps to large-scale billboards and signage at the track. Chuck and Carol Stranc are race fans and they are true supporters of ARCA and everything we do.”

The partnership between ARCA and CGS Imaging has been beneficial to both parties.

“We started this partnership to make inroads in the motorsports world and we have done just that,” said Chuck Stranc, president of CGS Imaging. “We count many racing venues, racing teams, and sanctioning bodies as clients, and we have seen that number increase as our partnership with ARCA has grown. The ARCA Menards Series has a great mix of national venues and grassroots tracks, and we’re happy to again be the entitlement sponsor of the 4 Crown Championship that celebrates that diversity.”

The CGS Imaging 4 Crown Championship dates back to 1984 when future NASCAR Hall of Famer Davey Allison won the inaugural title. Since then, 25 other drivers have earned a 4 Crown championship, including series champions Lee Raymond, Tracy Leslie, Bob Keselowski, Bobby Bowsher, Bill Venturini, Tim Steele, Frank Kimmel, Bill Baird, Chris Buescher, Grant Enfinger, Chase Briscoe, Austin Theriault, Bret Holmes, and Ty Gibbs.

Gibbs dominated the CGS Imaging 4 Crown in 2021, winning the first three races at Kansas Speedway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and Winchester Speedway. The only thing that prevented a Gibbs sweep was a second-place finish to Landen Lewis on the one-mile dirt oval at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds.

The races at Kansas Speedway and Watkins Glen International will be televised live on FS1 and carried on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide, while the races at the Illinois State Fairgrounds and Salem Speedway will be televised live on MAVTV and streamed live on FloRacing.