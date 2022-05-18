Pandemic Recovery Grants Awarded to Support Motorsports Across North Carolina

Fifteen local governments across the state have been awarded $45.8 million to help seventeen motorsports venues in their communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The grants from the state’s Motorsports Relief Fund, administered by the North Carolina Department of Commerce, will enhance local tourism, travel, and hospitality industries that benefit from the many motorsports events held in North Carolina.

“Motorsports are part of the fabric of North Carolina bringing jobs, tourism dollars and enjoyment to millions," said Governor Roy Cooper. “These relief funds will help this industry coming out of the pandemic not only get back in the race full speed, but spark renewal of rural and urban speedways and stadiums all across our state.”

North Carolina is the birthplace of motorsports and NASCAR, an industry woven into the state’s history and identity. The state serves as the home to NASCAR’s headquarters and Hall of Fame, and 90% of the sanctioning body’s race teams are based in North Carolina. Other styles of racing thrive in the state as well, such as events organized by the National Hot Rod Association. The Charlotte Motor Speedway alone brought 1.1 million visitors to its events in 2019, and the venue generated more than $25 million a year in state and local tax revenue before the pandemic. However, between March and September 2020, Cabarrus County lost over $24 million in hotel revenue, leading to a loss of $540,000 in local taxes.

Grants from the Motorsports Relief Fund, awarded to local governments for the benefit of specific race venues in their communities, will enhance the visitor experience and can include upgrades to grandstands, pedestrian walkways, bathrooms, and a variety of other facility needs.

The grant awardees with their associated local motorsports venue include:

Community Venue Grant Amount Caldwell County Tri County Speedway $485,000 City of Concord Charlotte Motor Speedway $13,000,000 City of Hickory Hickory Motor Speedway $568,254 City of Winston-Salem Bowman Gray Stadium $530,020 Davie County Farmington Dragway $507,654 Johnston County GALOT Motorsports Park $583,586 Onslow County Coastal Plains Dragway $485,000 Orange County Orange County Speedway $39,738 Pasquotank County Dixieland Speedway $85,600 Randolph County Caraway Speedway $485,000 Richmond County Rockingham Dragway $485,000 Richmond County Rockingham Speedway $9,000,000 Wake County Wake County Speedway $537,511 Washington County Outer Banks Speedway $272,920 Wilkes County North Wilkesboro Speedway $18,000,000 Wilson County Southern National Motorsports Park $557,770 Wilson County County Line Raceway $196,232

“Small businesses are the linchpin of the tourism economy in North Carolina,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “These grants from the Motorsports Relief Fund will help small businesses in each of these communities and will also help put the pandemic in our rear-view mirror.”

More information about the Motorsports Relief Fund is available online here.

NC Commerce Department PR