Lucas Oil NOW600 Ready For Tri-City Speedway Debut This Weekend

Sprint Cars on the big track, and Micros on the small track, it’s an open wheel fan’s dream weekend at Tri-City Speedway with the debut of the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division at the Illinois oval on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21.

Taking on the eighth-mile track located in the infield of the Tri-City Speedway, the small car showdown will include A-Class, Restricted, and Non-Wing as well as HART Outlaw Non-Wing Micros.

Last on track at Port City Raceway for the Terry Walker Memorial, the weekend saw J.J. Loss expand his lead in Non-Wing and A-Class with a 64-point buffer with wings, and a 59-point gap without wings. An up and down weekend for Jett Nunley, the Marlow, Okla. driver managed to maintain his point’s lead with an 11-marker gap over Carson Bolden.

Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21 at Tri-City Speedway opens at 3:00 P.M. with racing at 7:15 P.M. (CDT). The draw for ASCS teams is from 4:30 P.M. to 5:45 P.M., with the Driver’s Meeting at 6:00 P.M.

Admission per night is $25 for adults with kids 12 and under admitted into the Grandstands for free. Pits are $35. If racing multiple divisions, a Pit Pass must be purchased for each division. Information on the track can be found by calling (636) 931-7836 or online at https://www. tricityspeedway.net .

Fans not able to attend can see every lap live on https://www.now600.tv .

To keep on everything happening with the National Open Wheel 600 Series, from the National Tour to Regional and Weekly racing lineups, log onto http://www.now600series. com and make sure to follow the tour on Facebook and Twitter (@NOW600Series).

QUICK NOTES:

Who: Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series

Where: Tri-City Speedway (Granite City, Ill.

When: Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21

TIMES AND OTHER INFORMATION: TRI-CITY SPEEDWAY (PER DAY) –

Pits: Noon

Gates: 5:30 P.M.

Draw: 4:30 P.M. – 5:45 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 P.M.

Hot Laps; 6:30 P.M.

Racing: 7:15 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

ASCS2 Right Rear mandatory in NOW600. Tire Doping is prohibited.

Member Pill Draw: $10 per class

Non-Member Pill Draw: $15 per class

PRICES (PER DAY) –

Pit Pass: $35 (Per Class)

Grandstand Admission: $25

Kids 12 & Under: Free