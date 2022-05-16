Six Race Pa 358 Spec Modified Tri-Track Series to Open at Grandview Speedway Sunday, May 29 With Balls to the Wall 50, Possible $13,000 to Win

The six race Pennsylvania 358 Spec Modified Tri-Track Series will now open at the Grandview Speedway on Sunday night, May 29 after the first two events we postponed due to rain. The series will kick off at Grandview with a series of qualifying events leading up to the Balls to the Wall 50, a unique event offering a possible $13,000 to win for drivers that are pre-entered.

After numerous off season discussions, a trio of tracks united to form the Pennsylvania 358 Spec Modified Tri-Track Series, which will start out with six races on the schedule. Big Diamond Speedway, Grandview Speedway and BAPS Motor Speedway will be tracks making up this new Series.

“We’ve hosted Modified races at BAPS the last few years and have heard fans talking about that series,” said Kolten Gouse, General Manager of BAPS Motor Speedway. “That was a popular deal, and it got us thinking about doing something similar.

Pennsylvania modified fans can’t help reminiscing about the former Tri-Track Sportsman Modified Tour that dominated the early 1990s. It featured Friday night stops at popular Big Diamond Speedway before shifting to weekend staples Grandview Speedway and Penn National Speedway for intense racing on Saturday and Sunday nights. The modified scene, as people knew it, was disappointed in 1996 when Penn National closed its gates forever. Since then, area modified drivers and fans have asked for a similar collaboration and the return of the Tri-Track Series.

This is a change to not only bring back what was a popular group of races in a smaller capacity to start, but also promote the spec modifieds in central Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania 358 Spec Modified Tri-Track Series kicks off Sunday May 29 at the Grandview Speedway, part of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series. Big Diamond will host the second event on Friday night, June 3 with the next stop being a return to Grandview/Thunder on the Hill on Tuesday night, June 14. It’s back to Big Diamond on Friday night, July 1 with two stops still remaining at the BAPS Motor Speedway. One date to be announced and then the series will close out at BAPS Motor Speedway on Saturday, November 12.

Each event will pay a minimum of $3,000 to win and $300 to start the feature. There will be a minimum point fund for the top 10 drivers that run all six events that will feature $1500 to the series champion and $150 for the tenth driver that runs all events.

Races that are held at each track will follow their track rules for the Pennsylvania Tri-Track Modified Series races. The format will consist of a draw for heats and feature line-up.

“We look forward to working with some of the local tracks in Pennsylvania” Big Diamond Speedway promoter Jake Smulley said. “This should help build up the PA 358 Spec Modified deal in the region and eliminate the need to travel far for special spec races.” “Hopefully, it will lead to bigger things down the road for the fans, racers and the racetracks”.

To be Eligible, driver would need to run all six Pennsylvania 358 Spec Modified Tri-Track Series events. The Point Fund is Based on all 6 events being completed, with the point fund being paid at the last race at BAPS Motor Speedway.

Top 10 drivers in points that participated in all six events:

1. $1500

2. $1000

3. $500

4. $250

5. $200

6. $150

7. $150

8. $150

9. $150

10. $150

Grandview Speedway PR