A Very Satisfying Start to the NASCAR Pinty’s Season for Kevin Lacroix

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty's season kicked off at Sunset Speedway this weekend. Kevin Lacroix, driver of the #74 Lacroix Tuning | La Boulonnerie car, had a positive outcome to a difficult day as he scored important points towards the championship. Indeed, he claimed the 5th position during the NTN Ultimate Bearing Experience 250 last Saturday night.

Race day didn't start well, as Lacroix only posted the 12th fastest time in practice. Later on in qualifying, he managed to set the 11th fastest time. However, the race went much better, as Kevin Lacroix finished in 5th position.

"I started 11th on the inside line," explained Lacroix. "I was able to gain a position when the green flag dropped. I worked my way up through the field as I moved from 11th to 4th place before the 5-minute stop."

The 250-lap race was cut in half by a 5-minute break on lap 125. "The car was oversteering, so we adjusted it on pit road, but it was now understeering back on track. However, I stayed away from conflicts, didn't want to take any risks, and preferred to settle for the Top 5 with a better result in mind at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park."

Kevin Lacroix is happy considering the circumstances surrounding Saturday night's race, "we qualified poorly, so the event started poorly, but 5th place considering the adversity is not bad at all."

With an edge in points over his competitors, he will begin the first road course event at Mosport next week. The NTN Ultimate Bearing Experience 250 will be broadcast on RDS2 on Saturday, June 4th at 7 pm, and TSN4 on Sunday, May 22nd at 4 pm.

Kevin Lacroix PR