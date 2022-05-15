Nicolo Rocca is the provisional winner of EuroNASCAR PRO Round 02

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season opener at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, ended with Alon Day taking the checkered flag first. However, after reviewing the latest restart of the race, the win was handed to Nicolo Rocca, who also provisionally leads the points standings. Day and Gianmarco Ercoli were the protagonists of the battle for the lead in EuroNASCAR PRO Round 02, Day was penalized for jumping the final restart on lap 17, while Gianmarco Ercoli got a 5-second penalty for disrespecting the track limits.



Starting from the pole, Ercoli got into the lead right at the start with Day pushing the Italian to the limits in second place. Ercoli received a warning for not respecting track limits during the race and was handed a 5-seconds penalty before the last caution period of the race. On the final restart, second-placed Day crossed the start/finish line ahead of Ercoli, which resulted in a 10-second post race penalty.



In the end, it was Rocca celebrating in Victory Lane. The Italian was third under the checkered flag behind Day and Ercoli. If the decision stands, the Italian will sweep the weekend with two race wins for CAAL Racing. With the penalties, Marko Stipp Motorsport driver Romain Iannetta was second and brought home the first EuroNASCAR PRO podium finish for the German team. Speedhouse’s Alexander Graff rounded out the top-3 and had a strong weekend with the maiden EuroNASCAR PRO Pole Position of his career.



Day was demoted to fourth with Marc Goossens following in fifth place. Ercoli, as things currently stand, was classified in sixth ahead of Frederic Gabillon. Tobias Dauenhauer was eighth to top the Junior Trophy classification for drivers aged 25 and under. Sebastiaan Bleekemolen and Massimiliano Lanza closed the top-10 with the latter winning the race in the Challenger Trophy for bronze and silver driver in EuroNASCAR’s top division.



Further details about the decision by race control will follow on EuroNASCAR.com as soon as the official results are published. After an eventful season opener in Spain, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will travel to Great Britain for the ninth edition of the very popular American SpeedFest at Brands Hatch. Qualifying and all races will be broadcasted live on the NWES YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and many more TV services from around the world.

NWES PR