Brody Petrie Pounces in Petaluma for Wmr Triumph

Brody Petrie from Upper Lake, Calif. earned his second-career Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction victory by taking Saturday’s 20-lap feature at Petaluma Speedway. Petaluma was the site of Petrie’s first career win in 2021 and avenges a hard crash from Friday night at Ocean Speedway.

Petrie’s Kevin Felkins-owned entry was damaged heavily on Friday, requiring a slide over to the No. 11 car on Saturday night. French Camp’s Sage Bordenave and 2021 champion Blake Bower of Brentwood won the heat races to set up the lineup for the 11-car feature.

Bordenave and Bower shared the front row with Bower jumping ahead to the lead. Friday winner Bryant Bell of Oakley dropped out with a mechanical issue on lap 10 and his teammate Bower subsequently fell by the wayside on lap 12 as well. Petrie inherited the lead but faced a challenge from Fresno’s David Prickett and Bordenave.

Petrie held the lead the rest of the way over Prickett and Bordenave. Kyle Hawse of Las Vegas topped Moorpark’s Todd Hawse in a battle for fourth.

Western Midget Racing returns to action on Friday June 10 at Ocean Speedway and Saturday June 11 at Antioch Speedway.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com

May 14, 2022 - Petaluma Speedway (Petaluma, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 35s Sage Bordenave; HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 1. 9 Blake Bower

FEATURE (20 laps) – 1. 11 Brody Petrie, 2. 22q David Prickett, 3. 35s Sage Bordenave, 4. 20 Kyle Hawse, 5. 31 Todd Hawse, 6. 96x Logan Mitchell, 7. 20w Nate Wait, 8. 3 Sparky Howard, 9. 9 Blake Bower, 10. 09 Bryant Bell, 11. 35 Steve Durant

