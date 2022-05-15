Vladimiros Tziortzis rings down Alberto Naska in an exciting battle

Vladimiros Tziortzis rounded out a perfect NASCAR Whelen Euro Series weekend for Academy Motorsport / Alex Caffi Motorsport with his second consecutive win in EuroNASCAR 2. The Cypriot, who put his name on the winners list for the first time already on Saturday, rang down rookie Alberto Naska in an great battle and put his #5 EuroNASCAR FJ in Victory Lane once again. The 25-year-old leaves the legendary Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia with a total of 80 points on his tally.



When Martin Doubek won both races in Spain in 2021, it kickstarted the Czech driver’s championship winning campaign: A good sign for Tziortzis, who has all eyes on the EuroNASCAR 2 title in the 2022 NWES season. With the perfect sweep, the Cypriot will carry a lot of momentum when the NASCAR Whelen Series visits the Brands Hatch Indy Circuit on June 11-12, celebrating the ninth edition of the hugely popular American SpeedFest.



“I’m happy to win of course, big thanks to the team, for everyone who gives their best. Our target is this, we delivered and keep going at Brands Hatch, then until the end of the season!” said Tziortzis after his sweep. “As we know, stability is the most important factor but at the same time like last year, the best is to have stability and to win so I’m here to do it this year.”



By bringing home another second place and Rookie Trophy win in his second EuroNASCAR 2 race, Alberto Naska for sure is one of promising drivers on the 2022 NWES grid. The Italian led a total of 4 laps for the first time in his career with a brilliant overtake on the outside at the start. “He studied me when he was following me,” Naska said after the race. The rookie in the #88 CAAL Racing Chevrolet Camaro was overtaken by Tziortzis on lap 5 in turn 2 and finished second under the checkered flag after 15 thrilling laps completely under green.



Naska’s battle with Tziortzis left some good impression on the Cypriot driver, who is excited to face him again in the next rounds of the season. “Well done to him, I am really impressed. He’s a rookie so I think he will be getting faster. It will be an amazing season until the end!“ commented Tziortzis on Naska’s debut performance.



Martin Doubek rounded out the overall podium in third at the wheel of his #7 Hendriks Motorsport Ford Mustang. The reigning EuroNASCAR 2 Champion got past Gil Linster on lap 6 in turn 8 to take over third place. While Naska has a 10-point deficit on championship leader Tziortzis, Doubek has to bridge a 12-point gap.



In his first weekend of auto racing, Liam Hezemans, the younger brother of two-time EuroNASCAR PRO Champion Loris Hezemans, left a mark by crossing the finish line in fourth place. The youngster made an impressive move on Linster on lap 6 in turn 8 to collect his first ever top-5 finish in an official NASCAR race. “This one was way better than yesterday,” the Dutchman stated after the race, that he also ended in second place in the Rookie Trophy.



2018 EuroNASCAR 2 Champion Ulysse Delsaux completed the top-5 after battling down Gil Linster on lap 11, with the latter finishing sixth under the checkered flag. He was followed by Francesco Garisto and Paul Jouffreau, who was third in the Rookie Trophy standings. Leonardo Colavita and 2021 Brands Hatch race winner Advait Deodhar rounded out the top-10.



By finishing eleventh, Melvin de Groot grabbed his second consecutive win – the fifth of his career – in the Legend Trophy ranks for drivers aged 40 and more. The Dutchman bested the Marko Stipp Motorsport duo of Yevgen Sokolovskiy and Miguel Gomes, with the former completing an impressive comeback run from 26th on the grid to 16th in the end. Luli Del Castello grabbed the win in the Lady Trophy in her second EuroNASCAR race ahead of Alina Loibnegger and reigning Champion Arianna Casoli. The Italian is the tenth female driver to put her name on the Lady Trophy winners list.



While EuroNASCAR 2 will be back in action at Brands Hatch on June 11-12, the EuroNASCAR PRO drivers will close the NASCAR GP Spain at 2:05 pm CEST. All races are broadcasted live on EuroNASCAR’s YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and many more TV services from around the world.

