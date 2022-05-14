Jeremy Campbell Wins ASCS Sooner/Warrior Showdown At Monett Motor Speedway

Earning his first win of the 2022 season on Friday night, Wichita’s Jeremy Campbell parked his No. 10c on the front stretch at Monett Motor Speedway with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products and ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

The second year in a row the Kansas racer has topped action at the three-eighths-mile oval, Campbell chased Matt Covington the opening seven revolutions until the No. 95 suffered a flat right rear tire that ended his night.

Putting Campbell to the point, the race ended up coming to an end with a green, white, checkered dash on Lap 14 after several teams suffered cut tires. Challenged by Miles Paulus through the final two laps, Campbell fended off the No. 98p.

Paulus in second was followed by Kyle Bellm for the evening’s podium. Brandon Anderson and Dylan Postier completed the top five. Fred Mattox, Jeffery Newell, Tony Crank, Rees Moran, and Shain Kaiser rounded out the top ten.

Both ASCS Regional Tours are back in action Saturday, May 14 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo for the 11th annual Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown.

Tickets are $25 for Adults, $22 for Seniors (62+), $10 for Youth (6-15), and free for Kids five and under. Family Pass is $60. Pits are $40. Other featured classes include the POWRi Lucas Oil Wingless Auto Racing League and the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League.

All gates open at 4:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 6:00 P.M. and Racing at 7:05 P.M. (CDT). Lucas Oil Speedway is located at 18842 Speedway Dr. in Wheatland, Mo. For more information on the track, including on site camping, log onto http://www. lucasoilspeedway.com or call (417) 282-5984.

ASCS Sooner and Warrior events are streamed live on http://www.racindirt.com .

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Sooner and Warrior Region

Monett Motor Speedway (Monett, Mo.)

Friday, May 13, 2022

Car Count: 19

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman[1]; 2. 2-Chase Porter[2]; 3. 22M-Rees Moran[4]; 4. 14E-Kyle Bellm[3]; 5. 26M-Fred Mattox[6]; 6. 12-Jeffrey Newell[5]; 7. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 50Z-Zach Chappell[1]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[3]; 3. 21-Gunner Ramey[6]; 4. 87-Sean McClelland[5]; 5. 10P-Dylan Postier[4]; 6. 9C-Tony Crank[2]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[2]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[4]; 3. 4-Evan Martin[3]; 4. 98P-Miles Paulus[5]; 5. 9M-Jarman Dalitz[1]; 6. 40S-Shain Kaiser[6]

American Bank of Oklahoma A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[3]; 2. 98P-Miles Paulus[9]; 3. 14E-Kyle Bellm[10]; 4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[5]; 5. 10P-Dylan Postier[12]; 6. 26M-Fred Mattox[11]; 7. 12-Jeffrey Newell[15]; 8. 9C-Tony Crank[16]; 9. 22M-Rees Moran[6]; 10. 40S-Shain Kaiser[14]; 11. 21-Gunner Ramey[2]; 12. 2-Chase Porter[4]; 13. 4-Evan Martin[8]; 14. 95-Matt Covington[1]; 15. 50Z-Zach Chappell[7]; 16. 9M-Jarman Dalitz[13]; 17. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[17]; 18. 87-Sean McClelland[19]; 19. 23-Seth Bergman[18]