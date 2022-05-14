Chevrolet Racing in Ntt Indycar Series: Gmr Grand Prix of Indianapolis

Team Penske’s Will Power captured his 64th career pole position in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with his first NTT P1 Award of the season Friday ahead of the GMR Grand Prix. Power put the No. 12 Verizon 5G Chevrolet on pole position for Saturday’s race with a lap of 1:09.7664 (125.854 mph) around the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Power moved within three of Mario Andretti’s all-time mark of 67 for most IndyCar pole positions. Friday was the sixth time that Power has claimed fastest qualifier honors on the Indianapolis Road Course, and he’ll go for his sixth victory at the venue Saturday.

Power led five Chevrolet-powered IndyCars in the Firestone Fast Six on Friday as Team Chevy goes for its 100th IndyCar victory since 2012 with its 2.2-liter, twin-turbo engine.

WILL POWER, NO. 12 VERIZON 5G CHEVROLET, TEAM PENSKE – POLE WINNER: “That is the fun of this series. It’s so tight. When you get a pole these days, you know you’ve done a really good job. The team has done a great job. I’m super stoked. It’s been a long time since I’ve had a pole on a road course. Yeah man, I worked hard for that one!”

YOU’RE THREE SHORT OF MARIO ANDRETTI’S RECORD OF CAREER POLES: “I feel so privileged to get so close to him. I never thought I’d get there. Yes, three away… he’s an absolute legend of the sport. It would be such an honor to match or surpass him. To be up there with names like Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt is something I wouldn’t have imagined when I started my career.”

GM PR