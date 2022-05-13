NWES and Whelen Engineering ready to celebrate 10 seasons together in Europe

For the last ten years, the European NASCAR Series and Whelen Engineering have formed a relationship that brought NASCAR racing to prominence in Europe. The world leader in the emergency warning industry and a proud supporter of NASCAR grassroot racing for over 30 years, Whelen Engineering has been the title sponsor of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series since 2013, when the agreement between series organizer Team FJ and the Chester, Connecticut based company was presented in Paris, France under the Tour Eiffel.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series was 3 years old and had joined the NASCAR family in 2012, beginning a rapid growth in popularity and level of competition. Whelen has not only played a key role in the series’ growth, but also in keeping competitors and officials safe at the track.



Fast forward to 2022, the ​​NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is the best touring car racing series in Europe and is about to celebrate with a record-breaking season the 10th anniversary of a partnership with Whelen that quickly became a friendship.



“We would like to thank Whelen Engineering for their confidence and amazing support over the years! We couldn’t have found a better partner to develop NASCAR in Europe and continue to go full throttle together for the coming seasons ” Declares NWES President CEO Jerome Galpin “We feel incredibly fortunate to work with Whelen Engineering workers and to promote their brand and products across Europe. Considering what we have achieved together since 2013, we can be very confident for years to come. NASCAR Racing and Whelen Engineering products have a bright future in Europe.”



“Whelen Engineering takes pride in our long-standing partnership with Anne & Jerome Galpin and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, we are looking forward to many more years together.” said Peter Tiezzi III, General Manager of Motorsports for Whelen Engineering Company, Inc.



Over the years, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series title has become one of the most coveted in motorsports. Four different drivers – Ander Vilarino, Anthony Kumpen, Alon Day and Loris Hezemans – received the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series championship ring. Those four drivers had the chance to see their names enshrined in the Whelen Hall Of Champions at the NASCAR Hall Of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina, the ultimate symbol of success in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. Their names will belong to the history of NASCAR forever.



Featuring 37 cars on the grid and 70 drivers in representation of 22 countries, the 2022 NWES season is breaking all-time records for number of entries, countries represented and trophies entrants. It promises to be a season for the ages.



Who will raise the Whelen red banner belonging to the points leader after the May 14-15 season opener at Valencia, Spain? Who will become the European NASCAR Champion in Grobnik, Croatia on October 29-30? Fasten your seatbelts, the Whelen lights on the safety car are about to go off and we are about to find out!

NWES PR