Kevin Lacroix Aims for the Title and Nothing Less in Nascar Pinty’s

'The title and nothing less' is Kevin Lacroix's motto this season. It will be a pivotal season for the driver of the #74 Lacroix Tuning | La Boulonnerie car as he will be entering his 8th year in the Canadian NASCAR series at Sunset Speedway this Saturday.

Having been crowned series Vice-Champion three times (2017, 2019 and 2020), Lacroix says this season is the one, "the team has a new motivation as we are entering a busy new season, but I will do what it takes to go get the title for my crew who have supported me since the beginning."

It has been a winter full of challenges and good news for Lacroix, who, along with his brother Dany, opened a new, state-of-the-art, Lacroix Tuning store in Laval, at 3657 Laval Highway West. "I'm very proud of what we accomplished in opening this store," explains Lacroix. "This big step took up my time, but now that it is done, I can focus on racing and my quest for the title."

However, the season begins on an oval that Lacroix is apprehensive about, "I've never found Sunset Speedway to suit my racing style," he said. "However, if I can stay out of trouble and finish in the Top Five, I'd like to get the points and focus on next week's race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, a track I've mastered over the years."

Sunset Speedway is a 1/3 mile oval located in Innisfil, 40 minutes north of Toronto. It's a small and challenging track. "The competitors' pedigrees are getting higher and higher, year after year. Since it's the beginning of the season, we all have to learn to race with each other again. So I will have to be wise and watch my back."

The NTE Ultimate Bearing Experience 250 will be a 250-lap event but with a 5-minute break on lap 125, when the crew will be able to perform light work on the car. The race kicks off at 7 p.m., and fans can watch the event live on the TSNGo, Floracing or TSN.ca apps.

