Lots of Lexus Love for Mid-Ohio

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- “It’s such a good track for Lexus that Lexus decided to name the race after itself.”

The words of Aaron Telitz couldn’t ring truer as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship heads to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend for the fifth round of the 2022 season. Lexus recently acquired entitlement rights to what is now known as the Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio – and with good reason.

The manufacturer collected its first WeatherTech Championship victory at Mid-Ohio in 2018, the first of three consecutive GT Daytona (GTD) wins on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course. Lexus’ streak was broken last year at the track when Telitz and co-driver Frankie Montecalvo finished second in the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3.

“We’ve had lots of success there in the past,” Telitz said Tuesday from his Minnesota home during a Zoom media teleconference. “It’s a great track for the Lexus RC F GT3 car and our Vasser Sullivan team has performed well there in the past. … I know our winning streak ended there last year but we can start it over again this year.”