- The Ferguson family where parents Ron & Jenny are pushing for their son, Lil Troy to become the most ruthless competitor and dominate the Cadet class
- The Hidalgos, where parents Ronaldo & Monica have ambitions for their son Hudson to live up to Ronaldo’s vicarious dream of become a professional racer
- The Walcott Family, where Nick has brought his son, Grayson, to California from Chicago to be coached by Troy in hopes of becoming the best of the best while Grayson’s mother, Dr. Kadijah Walcott, has made the ultimate sacrifice of remaining in Chicago to financially support her son’s goal from afar.
- The Biezonsky Family, where former soccer player, Danny, and former pageant-winner, Jeannette, expect the same competitive spirit from their kids Diesel, Danya, and Asher who need to prove they belong in the upper tier racing group.
"Baby Drivers" Introduces High-Stakes World of Racing & The Kids Behind the Wheel
