Fredric Aasbo wins Formula DRIFT Atlanta with ENEOS engine and gear oils

Japan’s largest oil company, and supplier of motor oil and transmission fluids to the majority of Asian vehicle manufacturers — congratulates Fredric Aasbo and Papadakis Racing on its victory at Round 2 of the 2022 Formula DRIFT PRO Championship in Atlanta, GA this weekend.

ENEOS has been involved with Formula DRIFT at different levels for many years and is delighted to celebrate its first PRO Championship win with the 2015 and 2021 Formula DRIFT PRO Champion, Fredric Aasbo. The partnership includes lubricant supply for the Rockstar Energy Toyota GR Supra prepared by Papadakis Racing. This includes both engine and gear oil, helping the extremely powerful car to dominate the event at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. 

"At Papadakis Racing, we're fortunate to work with top tier companies in the automotive industry," said Papadakis Racing team owner Stephan Papadakis. “We first put ENEOS to the test with our NASCAR-engined Scion tC and already know it’s a great product line. With that knowledge, we’re excited to have ENEOS on board for our 1000hp Rockstar Energy Toyota GR Supra in Formula DRIFT this year.”

Spectators at the track and viewers of the Formula DRIFT livestream will have noticed the incredible speed Aasbo displayed on the track. After an unfortunate accident robbed the team of victory at the opening round, leaving Aasbo in fourth position, the team left nothing to chance for Round 2. With approximately 1100hp available from the B58 six-cylinder engine, Aasbo was able to accelerate away from his competitors on the Road Atlanta course. The ENEOS-lubricated engine and transmission never missed a beat, allowing Aasbo to claim the win and climb to the top of the FD PRO points table.

“We had to bring our A-game to every single match-up,” Fredric said. “Props to my team for getting us to the top of the podium and to all the fans for bringing so much enthusiasm to motivate us all.”

ENEOS expertise comes from its very close relationships with the majority of Asian car manufacturers. ENEOS engineers work with many of the internal development teams and create oils for specific applications. Similarly, ENEOS has worked with racing teams at the very highest level, including Formula 1, Indycar, NASCAR, Super GT, Rallycross, World Rally and more. Knowledge learned at the highest level is passed along to ENEOS oil available over the counter, ensuring the best performance, fuel economy and wear protection at extended temperatures. For more information about the full ENEOS product lines, please visit eneos.us

 

