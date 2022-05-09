Gus Dean Adds Kansas Speedway to Venturini Motorsports ARCA Schedule

Two-time ARCA Menards Series winner Gus Dean (@gusdean) has added Saturday afternoon’s Dutch Boy 150 race to his Venturini Motorsports 2022 ARCA Menards Series schedule.

Dean, a native of Bluffton, S.C. returned to the ARCA Menards Series in 2022 after a two-year hiatus and has delivered two top-five finishes aboard the No. 55 Dean Custom Air Toyota Camry at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and the series’ most recent race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 23.

Despite missing the series’ second race of the year at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, he is seventh in the championship standings.

Dean will pilot the No. 15 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry with Kevin Reed Sr. serving as crew chief.

“I’m very thankful to add this race with Venturini Motorsports,” said Dean. “Everyone at Venturini Motorsports has certainly been great to work with and we’ve enjoyed some strong runs in our two races together. Our goal at Kansas though is to win.

“Anything less than a win would be a disappointment.”

The popular ARCA driver has four prior ARCA Menards Series starts at the 1.5-mile track with a top-10 finish in his last visit during the 2019 ARCA Menards Series season finale with AM Racing.

“I like Kansas Speedway, but I don’t have the finishes to show that,” added Dean. “Hopefully, we can change that with our No. 15 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry and build our notebook for my next planned ARCA race at Michigan International Speedway in August.”

The 27-year-old South Carolinian is amid a busy 2022 season combining of ARCA, Late Models, Mud Truck Racing and a hopeful sporadic appearance or two in one of NASCAR’s National Series.

“With no championship on the line for me this season, it’s about having fun,” sounded Dean. “Whether that’s competing with Venturini Motorsports in ARCA, DLP Motorsports in Late Model competition, or the other racing endeavors we have planned for this season.

“We’re working hard behind the scenes to get back to a full-time status hopefully in 2023.”

In addition to Mobil 1, Dean Custom Air, Folds of Honor, IMPACT, Kick Industries and WileyX will serve as associate marketing partners for Dean’s 58th career ARCA start.

The Dutch Boy 150 (100 laps | 150 miles) is the fourth of 20 races on the 2022 ARCA Menards Series schedule. A combined practice and qualifying session begins on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 9:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) managing the radio waves beginning at 1:00 p.m. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (CT).

