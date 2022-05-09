Marc Goossens to join Speedhouse for full-time NWES campaign

Speedhouse announced today that perennial title contender Marc Goossens joined the team to drive the #14 Ford Mustang in EuroNASCAR PRO in the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. With one win and 17 career podiums in EuroNASCAR’s top division, Goossens will once again start among the favorites in the chase to the European NASCAR championship ring.



“First of all I believe in the competitiveness of the team. Especially when you look at the consistency with which Lucas Lasserre was scoring points last year. It resulted in a top three spot in the points,” said the 52 year old from Geel, Belgium. “The objective is to adapt to the team fast and to score points on a regular basis. Of course a driver always goes out to try and win, but consistency is key in NWES. I feel very motivated and ready for the Spanish race. It will be a great event with a large number of cars. The championship keeps on growing as Team FJ is putting on an awesome show. I'm sure we will see a very strong and close race. Let's get the season started and let's put on a great show for the fans around the world!”



Goossens made his debut in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2016 boasting a vast and eclectic experience spanning from single seaters to endurance racing and the NASCAR Cup Series. He won at Brands Hatch in 2017 and finished 5th overall in points in 2020. Taking on a partial schedule in 2021, the Belgian finished 14th in points with 3 top-5s and 7 top-10s.



Team Owner Lucas Lasserre is sure the whole team, expanding to four cars in 2022, will benefit from Goossens presence and professional attitude not only on the track.



“To have a top driver with Marc’s personality is a big advantage and a strong additional support to the team,” said Lasserre. “When I was a teenager, I lived in Pau, France and I saw Marc compete and finish 2nd in Formula 3000 in my town. He was like a hero for me because my dream was to be a racing driver and to race in my town as he did, and now he’s with us.With his amazing career, I am sure Marc will be totally dedicated to our project and will share his experience with the other drivers at Speedhouse.”



With veterans Marc Goossens and Alexander Graff leading the team in EuroNASCAR PRO alongside newcomer Cosimo Barberini, Team Owner Lucas Lasserre will step out of the cockpit and focus on his managerial role inside Speedhouse. The French team is poised to find its place among the powerhouses of the European NASCAR series.



The 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will kick off on May 14-15 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. Qualifying and all races will be broadcasted live on the EuroNASCAR social media profiles – Youtube, Facebook and Twitch – as well as on Motorsport.tv and more TV channels all over the world.

