Vastly Different Nights for Flowdynamics Drivers at Perris

It was an up and down night for the Flowdynamics Sprint Car team on April 30th when the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series returned to Perris Auto Speedway. The upside was Logan Williams on the racetrack and battling all night long. The downside was Matt McCarthy having a collapsed fuel line that prevented him from competing the entire night.

McCarthy’s issue reared its ugly head on the first lap of hot laps, and he quickly headed back to the pit area where the crew poured over the car. They sent the beautiful #28M back onto the track when it was time to qualify, but the issue persisted.

While the crew tried to solve McCarthy’s problems, Williams took the black #5W onto the track for his two laps during time trials. The Yorba Linda, California racer ended up 12th fastest when he toured the half-mile in 17.912.

Both Flowdynamics drivers were slated to do battle in the third heat. Williams was coming from the inside of row two. McCarthy was slated to start at the back due to not getting a qualifying time. Despite the crew going over the car with a fine-tooth comb and changing everything they could think of, the car would not fire again, and McCarthy had to be pushed back into the pits and watch as Williams raced to a fourth-place finish.

All that was left for McCarthy was a shot at the main event. As had been the case all evening long, attempts to start the Riverside, Californian’s #28M proved to be futile and he was done for the night without turning a competitive lap.

Flying the flag by himself for the Flowdynamics team, Williams was outside the sixth row for the start of the 30-lap affair. He inched his way forward and by the end of the 13th circuit, he had moved ahead to ninth. Throughout the 30-lapper he was involved in a mid-pack battle royal with several other drivers. In the end, the young star crossed the line 11th.

Williams remains sixth in USAC/CRA points heading into the May 14th race at the Bakersfield Speedway. He is only 16-points out of fifth. Despite his night of issues, McCarthy remained in the top 10 in points and will be ninth when the team gets to Bakersfield.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises. If you or your company would like to come on board and join up with one of the fastest rising sprint car teams west of the Mississippi, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Flowdynamic PR