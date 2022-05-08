ARCA Menards Series East Race Recap: Nashville Fairgrounds

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang Start: 4th Finish: 3rd Taylor Gray qualified in the fourth position for the Music City 200 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Within the first ten laps, Gray utilized the bottom lane to overtake the third position.

The 17-year-old quickly settled into third, experimenting with different lines on the track for the remainder of the 75 lap first stage.

Crew Chief Chad Johnston made a strategy call for only two sticker tires, adding a few minor adjustments to help remedy a lack of lateral grip. Gray restarted on the top line and slid back into the 3rd position on the ensuing restart.

Holding steady in the third position, the Artesia, NM native used the second mandatory break to change a right rear spring to add grip in an effort to catch the leaders. This adjustment worked in the short run, propelling Gray to 2nd on the following restart, holding the position for over 40 laps.

However, with 15 to go, the Ford Performance Ford Mustang would again fight the loose condition that haunted it all race, ultimately relinquishing second place, and crossing the line in the third position.