Kentucky Derby: A study reveals the winning formula

Unsurprisingly, only 2 geldings have won the race compared to the 28 colt winners. There have been no filly victories in the last 30 years, and only 3 in the entire history of the race. What does this tell us? The winning Derby horse is very likely to be a colt and a filly landing the prize would be headline news.

Moving on to colors, 50% of Kentucky Derby winners since 1992 have been the reddish-brown color, known as bay. Chesnut takes second, and only 3 horses have been gray. Of the last 30 winning horses, 21 of them have been born in Kentucky. There is no other state that comes close to producing as many winners. So if you spot a bay-colored colt in the lineup that was born in Kentucky, the data says you could be on to something.

Perhaps the most shocking trend in the data is that only 30% of the favorites win the race. Only 9 of the 30 victors have been the favorite on the morning of the race in the last 30 years. Although this tells us that placing bets on favorites can be risky business, there may be some good news. Justify was the last favorite to win in 2018. This means that if 3 in 10 favorites win, and we’re into the 4th year without one - it could be time?

Many horse racing fans truly believe the starting position can make or break a race. As a rule, the higher the number, the harder the challenge. Interestingly, post position 16 has produced the most winners in the last 30 years. The average winning time is 2:04 ⅖ which is still some way behind the record set by Secretariat in 1973.