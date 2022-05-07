Female motorcyclists still encounter gender-based challenges

The survey also found that:

More than one in four women riders are 55 or older, and one-third of those are 65+. (Who says younger women have more fun?) 28% are in the 45-54 age range, 13% are 35 to 45, 12% are 25-34, and just 4% are 24 or younger.

33% purchased their first bike in their 20s, suggesting that many are long-time riders based on the overall age cohort. The rest took the plunge in their 30s (21%), 40s (34%), 50s (17%), or even 60s (3%). Only 3% of respondents do not own a bike.

Cruisers are the most popular bike type for women (33%), followed by standard, sport and touring (15% each), 11% trike and 5% adventure. Fewer than 1% ride electric bikes.

Top reasons for riding vary from loving the open road (39%) to spending time with a significant other (17%), empowerment (10%), bonding with friends and building community (8%) or all of the above (19%). Fewer than 2% ride to save fuel or because they don’t have a car. This differs somewhat by age, with riders 18-34 using their outings as girls’ get-togethers far more frequently than their older counterparts.

27% most often use their bikes for a short daily recreational ride, 22% for an occasional drive, 18% for long-distance travel, 18% for a once-a-week quick cruise, and 15% for a daily commute. Again, there are age differences. Younger riders are more likely to use their bikes for daily commutes and quick daily fun rides, while those 55 and older more frequently take their bikes on long road trips.