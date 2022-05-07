Flud Doubles Up As McDougal and Sorrels Earns First NOW600 Series Wins At Port City Raceway

With a staggering 192 entries coming from 13 states to kick off the fifth annual Terry Walker Memorial at Port City Raceway, the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division saw four A-Feature wins split among three drivers on Friday night.

Doubling up in both stock divisions, Frank Flud took the Rujo Racers No. 81 to the lead on Lap 16 in A-Class competition for his 59th class victory before leading 21 of the scheduled 25 revolutions for win No. 53 in the Non-Wing A-Feature.

Racing into the lead on Lap 6, Chase McDougal rolled to his first career NOW600 Series National win in Restricted action. The only driver to lead start to finish in a NOW600 A-Feature, Missouri’s Camren Sorrels collected his first Outlaw triumph.

Joined by Port City Raceway’s Sportsman and Junior Sprints divisions, Justin Simpson took the economy class win, while Mattix McBride made the last lap pass for the win with the Junior Sprints.

Race Results:

NOW600 National Tour

Port City Raceway (Tulsa, Okla.)

5th annual Terry Walker Memorial

Friday, May 6, 2022

Entry Count: 192

Winged A-Class

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud[6]; 2. 27-Jace McIntosh[2]; 3. 2B-Garrett Benson[1]; 4. 5G-Landon Graham[4]; 5. 82S-Austin Saunders[12]; 6. 13C-William Conner[10]; 7. 8-Josh Marcham[14]; 8. 22RL-Gage Laney[8]; 9. 1H-Connor Lee[13]; 10. 11J-Jett Hays[20]; 11. 36-Kris Carroll[17]; 12. 67J-JJ Loss[15]; 13. 21-Keegan Osantowski[9]; 14. 08-Peter Smith[16]; 15. 10T-Talin Turner[3]; 16. 3-Cole Roberts[11]; 17. 99-Brett Osborn[18]; 18. 20S-Steven Curbow[19]; 19. 21G-Garth Kasiner[5]; 20. 52-Hayden Mabe[7]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 67J-JJ Loss[2]; 2. 36-Kris Carroll[4]; 3. 20S-Steven Curbow[1]; 4. 92-Jake Rosario[7]; 5. 20B-Chase Bolf[3]; 6. 1K-Kortland Stephens[8]; 7. 11D-Dominic White[9]; 8. 20Q-Brecken Reese[12]; 9. 2-Brandon Boggs[14]; 10. 45-Megan Thomas[13]; 11. 9T-Tanner Holwerda[16]; 12. 12K-Kayla Ward[5]; 13. 13-Elijah Gile[6]; 14. 86C-Kyle Thompson[10]; 15. 33K-Jack Kassik[11]; 16. 78B-Brody Wake[15]; 17. 33-Cody Barnes[17]

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 08-Peter Smith[3]; 2. 99-Brett Osborn[7]; 3. 11J-Jett Hays[13]; 4. 38R-Riley Osantowski[8]; 5. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[5]; 6. 7A-Aaron Jesina[12]; 7. 78-Ethan Ayars[6]; 8. 26K-Kale Drake[1]; 9. 10R-Ray Brewer[9]; 10. 27W-Kaden Weger[11]; 11. 19J-Justin Robison[4]; 12. 17S-Baron Silva[2]; 13. 52D-Skyler Daly[10]; 14. 38-Jackson Kounkel[14]; 15. 66-Jayden Clay[15]; 16. B2-Carson Bolden[16]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 27-Jace McIntosh[2]; 2. 22RL-Gage Laney[3]; 3. 19J-Justin Robison[1]; 4. 67J-JJ Loss[4]; 5. 99-Brett Osborn[6]; 6. 27W-Kaden Weger[5]; 7. 45-Megan Thomas[8]; 8. 66-Jayden Clay[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10T-Talin Turner[2]; 2. 52-Hayden Mabe[3]; 3. 8-Josh Marcham[5]; 4. 1K-Kortland Stephens[1]; 5. 92-Jake Rosario[6]; 6. 11D-Dominic White[7]; 7. 7A-Aaron Jesina[8]; 8. 11J-Jett Hays[4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 82S-Austin Saunders[1]; 2. 81-Frank Flud[4]; 3. 20B-Chase Bolf[2]; 4. 20S-Steven Curbow[8]; 5. 78-Ethan Ayars[3]; 6. 86C-Kyle Thompson[6]; 7. 2-Brandon Boggs[7]; 8. 9T-Tanner Holwerda[5]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 5G-Landon Graham[2]; 2. 21G-Garth Kasiner[4]; 3. 26K-Kale Drake[3]; 4. 12K-Kayla Ward[5]; 5. 10R-Ray Brewer[1]; 6. 52D-Skyler Daly[6]; 7. 20Q-Brecken Reese[8]; 8. (DNS) B2-Carson Bolden

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Cole Roberts[1]; 2. 1H-Connor Lee[2]; 3. 21-Keegan Osantowski[7]; 4. 08-Peter Smith[3]; 5. 13-Elijah Gile[4]; 6. 33K-Jack Kassik[5]; 7. 78B-Brody Wake[6]; 8. (DNS) 33-Cody Barnes

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 13C-William Conner[1]; 2. 2B-Garrett Benson[3]; 3. 17S-Baron Silva[2]; 4. 36-Kris Carroll[5]; 5. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[4]; 6. 38R-Riley Osantowski[7]; 7. 38-Jackson Kounkel[6]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 67J-JJ Loss, 10.509[4]; 2. 22RL-Gage Laney, 10.613[8]; 3. 27-Jace McIntosh, 10.961[3]; 4. 19J-Justin Robison, 10.993[7]; 5. 27W-Kaden Weger, 11.111[1]; 6. 99-Brett Osborn, 11.182[5]; 7. 66-Jayden Clay, 11.328[2]; 8. 45-Megan Thomas, 11.403[6]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 11J-Jett Hays, 9.773[2]; 2. 52-Hayden Mabe, 10.401[4]; 3. 10T-Talin Turner, 10.451[3]; 4. 1K-Kortland Stephens, 10.496[1]; 5. 8-Josh Marcham, 10.511[6]; 6. 92-Jake Rosario, 10.599[5]; 7. 11D-Dominic White, 10.662[8]; 8. 7A-Aaron Jesina, 10.783[7]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud, 9.867[6]; 2. 78-Ethan Ayars, 9.879[4]; 3. 20B-Chase Bolf, 9.984[3]; 4. 82S-Austin Saunders, 10.051[2]; 5. 9T-Tanner Holwerda, 10.075[7]; 6. 86C-Kyle Thompson, 10.095[5]; 7. 2-Brandon Boggs, 10.431[8]; 8. 20S-Steven Curbow, 10.698[1]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 21G-Garth Kasiner, 9.912[8]; 2. 26K-Kale Drake, 10.117[5]; 3. 5G-Landon Graham, 10.224[2]; 4. 10R-Ray Brewer, 10.261[3]; 5. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 10.305[1]; 6. 52D-Skyler Daly, 10.399[6]; 7. 12K-Kayla Ward, 10.587[7]; 8. B2-Carson Bolden, 10.931[4]

Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 13-Elijah Gile, 9.786[1]; 2. 08-Peter Smith, 9.870[2]; 3. 1H-Connor Lee, 9.873[4]; 4. 3-Cole Roberts, 10.015[7]; 5. 33K-Jack Kassik, 10.204[8]; 6. 78B-Brody Wake, 10.267[3]; 7. 21-Keegan Osantowski, 10.411[5]; 8. (DNS) 33-Cody Barnes

Qualifying 6 (3 Laps): 1. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness, 9.658[2]; 2. 2B-Garrett Benson, 9.720[7]; 3. 17S-Baron Silva, 9.861[1]; 4. 13C-William Conner, 9.870[6]; 5. 36-Kris Carroll, 9.906[4]; 6. 38-Jackson Kounkel, 9.980[5]; 7. 38R-Riley Osantowski, 10.472[3]

Stock Non-Wing

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud[3]; 2. 92-Jake Rosario[5]; 3. 13C-William Conner[10]; 4. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey[8]; 5. 36-Kris Carroll[16]; 6. 78-Ethan Ayars[12]; 7. 27-Jace McIntosh[11]; 8. 7S-Kaden Smith[15]; 9. 23L-Tyler LaPointe[9]; 10. 52-Hayden Mabe[14]; 11. 67J-JJ Loss[7]; 12. 1H-Connor Lee[4]; 13. 3E-Ethan Wicker[17]; 14. 32M-Trey Marcham[13]; 15. 82S-Austin Saunders[1]; 16. 14-Blake Battles[20]; 17. 86C-Kyle Thompson[18]; 18. 8-Josh Marcham[2]; 19. 11J-Jett Hays[6]; 20. 35-Gaige Weldon[19]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 7S-Kaden Smith[2]; 2. 86C-Kyle Thompson[3]; 3. 5G-Landon Graham[4]; 4. 3W-Chris Cochran[5]; 5. 7C-Phillip Cordova[7]; 6. 38R-Riley Osantowski[9]; 7. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover[12]; 8. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[13]; 9. 7W-Brendon Wisley[1]; 10. 78B-Brody Wake[6]; 11. 1K-Kortland Stephens[8]; 12. 28P-Bradley Fezard[10]; 13. 99D-Tucker Daly[11]

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 36-Kris Carroll[1]; 2. 35-Gaige Weldon[5]; 3. 33K-Jack Kassik[9]; 4. 9T-Tanner Holwerda[12]; 5. 12H-Cole Hocker[13]; 6. 32-Cody Daggett[11]; 7. 44-Garrett Olson[4]; 8. 38-Jackson Kounkel[6]; 9. 2B-Garrett Benson[3]; 10. 17-Talon McConnell[8]; 11. 17S-Baron Silva[2]; 12. 26K-Kale Drake[7]; 13. 19J-Justin Robison[10]

B Feature 3 (12 Laps): 1. 3E-Ethan Wicker[2]; 2. 14-Blake Battles[4]; 3. 20B-Chase Bolf[3]; 4. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[1]; 5. 10T-Talin Turner[6]; 6. 21-Keegan Osantowski[11]; 7. 66-Jayden Clay[9]; 8. 38H-Levi Henderson[12]; 9. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[5]; 10. 2-Brandon Boggs[10]; 11. 727-Kaden Weger[7]; 12. 8H-Kolyn Hill[13]; 13. 45-Bradley Cox[8]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23L-Tyler LaPointe[2]; 2. 82S-Austin Saunders[4]; 3. 14-Blake Battles[1]; 4. 5G-Landon Graham[3]; 5. 3W-Chris Cochran[8]; 6. 66-Jayden Clay[5]; 7. 21-Keegan Osantowski[6]; 8. 9T-Tanner Holwerda[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 78-Ethan Ayars[1]; 2. 52-Hayden Mabe[2]; 3. 7S-Kaden Smith[3]; 4. 3E-Ethan Wicker[4]; 5. 78B-Brody Wake[6]; 6. 33K-Jack Kassik[5]; 7. 12H-Cole Hocker[8]; 8. 38H-Levi Henderson[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 13C-William Conner[1]; 2. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey[6]; 3. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[3]; 4. 17S-Baron Silva[4]; 5. 10T-Talin Turner[5]; 6. 28P-Bradley Fezard[2]; 7. 32-Cody Daggett[7]; 8. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover[8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 92-Jake Rosario[3]; 2. 8-Josh Marcham[4]; 3. 2B-Garrett Benson[2]; 4. 7W-Brendon Wisley[8]; 5. 727-Kaden Weger[1]; 6. 1K-Kortland Stephens[6]; 7. 19J-Justin Robison[7]; 8. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[5]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 27-Jace McIntosh[1]; 2. 81-Frank Flud[4]; 3. 86C-Kyle Thompson[2]; 4. 20B-Chase Bolf[3]; 5. 26K-Kale Drake[5]; 6. 45-Bradley Cox[6]; 7. 8H-Kolyn Hill[7]

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 11J-Jett Hays[4]; 2. 32M-Trey Marcham[2]; 3. 36-Kris Carroll[3]; 4. 38-Jackson Kounkel[1]; 5. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[6]; 6. 38R-Riley Osantowski[5]; 7. 2-Brandon Boggs[7]

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 1H-Connor Lee[3]; 2. 67J-JJ Loss[4]; 3. 44-Garrett Olson[1]; 4. 35-Gaige Weldon[2]; 5. 7C-Phillip Cordova[5]; 6. 17-Talon McConnell[6]; 7. 99D-Tucker Daly[7]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 82S-Austin Saunders, 9.714[6]; 2. 5G-Landon Graham, 9.982[3]; 3. 23L-Tyler LaPointe, 10.042[4]; 4. 14-Blake Battles, 10.157[7]; 5. 66-Jayden Clay, 10.186[1]; 6. 21-Keegan Osantowski, 10.269[5]; 7. 9T-Tanner Holwerda, 10.564[2]; 8. 3W-Chris Cochran, 10.773[8]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 3E-Ethan Wicker, 9.851[8]; 2. 7S-Kaden Smith, 9.886[2]; 3. 52-Hayden Mabe, 9.887[6]; 4. 78-Ethan Ayars, 9.980[1]; 5. 33K-Jack Kassik, 10.145[3]; 6. 78B-Brody Wake, 10.204[7]; 7. 38H-Levi Henderson, 10.670[4]; 8. (DNS) 12H-Cole Hocker, 10.670

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 17S-Baron Silva, 9.698[6]; 2. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness, 9.811[4]; 3. 28P-Bradley Fezard, 9.867[8]; 4. 13C-William Conner, 9.892[1]; 5. 10T-Talin Turner, 9.931[5]; 6. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey, 9.939[3]; 7. 32-Cody Daggett, 10.639[7]; 8. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover, 10.797[2]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 8-Josh Marcham, 9.712[5]; 2. 92-Jake Rosario, 9.755[2]; 3. 2B-Garrett Benson, 9.852[6]; 4. 727-Kaden Weger, 9.989[3]; 5. 24T-Glenn James Bratti, 10.089[1]; 6. 1K-Kortland Stephens, 10.109[7]; 7. 19J-Justin Robison, 10.147[4]

Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud, 9.597[2]; 2. 20B-Chase Bolf, 9.698[6]; 3. 86C-Kyle Thompson, 9.834[7]; 4. 27-Jace McIntosh, 9.945[1]; 5. 26K-Kale Drake, 10.128[3]; 6. 45-Bradley Cox, 10.389[5]; 7. (DNS) 8H-Kolyn Hill

Qualifying 6 (3 Laps): 1. 11J-Jett Hays, 9.584[3]; 2. 36-Kris Carroll, 9.725[6]; 3. 32M-Trey Marcham, 9.878[8]; 4. 38-Jackson Kounkel, 9.913[1]; 5. 38R-Riley Osantowski, 10.021[4]; 6. 59-Brody Mclaughlin, 10.059[5]; 7. 2-Brandon Boggs, 10.210[7]; 8. 7W-Brendon Wisley, 10.307[2]

Qualifying 7 (3 Laps): 1. 67J-JJ Loss, 9.772[5]; 2. 1H-Connor Lee, 9.828[2]; 3. 35-Gaige Weldon, 9.976[4]; 4. 44-Garrett Olson, 10.011[6]; 5. 7C-Phillip Cordova, 10.103[1]; 6. 17-Talon McConnell, 10.118[7]; 7. 99D-Tucker Daly, 10.295[3]

Restricted 'A' Class

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 73-Chase McDougal[4]; 2. 11-Kaley Mahaffey[2]; 3. 8-Jase Blevins[3]; 4. 5C-Cooper Miller[5]; 5. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[8]; 6. 2C-Lucas Conner[6]; 7. 33-Jett Nunley[10]; 8. 10S-Scout Spraggins[15]; 9. 45-Bradley Cox[7]; 10. 31BW-Braxton Weger[9]; 11. 63-Jack Thomas[14]; 12. 16-Colton Holland[19]; 13. 15-Brody Brown[12]; 14. GH7-Garyn Howard[13]; 15. 77W-Chase Wright[20]; 16. B2-Carson Bolden[1]; 17. 88K-Bryce Kujath[16]; 18. P24-Aiden Howard[21]; 19. 18-Prestin Dalton[11]; 20. 1P-Mekentzi Potter[17]; 21. 2T-Tyler Crow[18]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 10S-Scout Spraggins[2]; 2. 1P-Mekentzi Potter[1]; 3. 16-Colton Holland[3]; 4. 11H-Nicholas Harris[6]; 5. 21K-Kooper Kelly[4]; 6. 30P-Blake Pittman[7]; 7. P24-Aiden Howard[5]; 8. 22-Piper James[9]; 9. 70-Adalynn Green[8]

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 88K-Bryce Kujath[2]; 2. 2T-Tyler Crow[1]; 3. 77W-Chase Wright[3]; 4. 38-Gaige Weldon[6]; 5. 5L-Landon Jesina[4]; 6. 5S-Stone Smith[5]; 7. M70-Micah Becker[7]; 8. KB3-Kermit Burnam Jr[8]; 9. K9-Sami Porter[9]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 73-Chase McDougal[4]; 2. 18-Prestin Dalton[1]; 3. GH7-Garyn Howard[2]; 4. 1P-Mekentzi Potter[3]; 5. 77W-Chase Wright[5]; 6. 21K-Kooper Kelly[7]; 7. M70-Micah Becker[6]; 8. 22-Piper James[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Jase Blevins[2]; 2. 33-Jett Nunley[1]; 3. B2-Carson Bolden[4]; 4. 63-Jack Thomas[3]; 5. 16-Colton Holland[5]; 6. 5S-Stone Smith[6]; 7. 30P-Blake Pittman[7]; 8. KB3-Kermit Burnam Jr[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Lucas Conner[1]; 2. 11-Kaley Mahaffey[3]; 3. 5C-Cooper Miller[4]; 4. 2T-Tyler Crow[2]; 5. 10S-Scout Spraggins[5]; 6. P24-Aiden Howard[6]; 7. 38-Gaige Weldon[7]; 8. (DNS) K9-Sami Porter

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 45-Bradley Cox[1]; 2. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[2]; 3. 31BW-Braxton Weger[3]; 4. 15-Brody Brown[4]; 5. 88K-Bryce Kujath[5]; 6. 5L-Landon Jesina[6]; 7. 11H-Nicholas Harris[7]; 8. 70-Adalynn Green[8]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 73-Chase McDougal, 10.054[6]; 2. 1P-Mekentzi Potter, 10.218[4]; 3. GH7-Garyn Howard, 10.421[8]; 4. 18-Prestin Dalton, 10.482[7]; 5. 77W-Chase Wright, 10.695[2]; 6. M70-Micah Becker, 10.998[1]; 7. 21K-Kooper Kelly, 11.097[5]; 8. 22-Piper James, 11.122[3]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. B2-Carson Bolden, 10.069[1]; 2. 63-Jack Thomas, 10.138[7]; 3. 8-Jase Blevins, 10.200[3]; 4. 33-Jett Nunley, 10.337[4]; 5. 16-Colton Holland, 10.671[6]; 6. 5S-Stone Smith, 10.877[5]; 7. 30P-Blake Pittman, 10.878[8]; 8. KB3-Kermit Burnam Jr, 10.954[2]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 5C-Cooper Miller, 10.147[4]; 2. 11-Kaley Mahaffey, 10.190[2]; 3. 2T-Tyler Crow, 10.234[8]; 4. 2C-Lucas Conner, 10.242[6]; 5. 10S-Scout Spraggins, 10.281[3]; 6. P24-Aiden Howard, 10.539[1]; 7. 38-Gaige Weldon, 10.714[7]; 8. K9-Sami Porter, 12.370[5]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 15-Brody Brown, 10.108[6]; 2. 31BW-Braxton Weger, 10.182[8]; 3. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 10.192[3]; 4. 45-Bradley Cox, 10.338[4]; 5. 88K-Bryce Kujath, 10.439[1]; 6. 5L-Landon Jesina, 10.513[5]; 7. 11H-Nicholas Harris, 10.611[7]; 8. 70-Adalynn Green, 10.890[2]

Outlaw

A Main (25 Laps): 1. 57-Camren Sorrels[1]; 2. 08-Peter Smith[5]; 3. 13-Elijah Gile[2]; 4. 78B-Brody Wake[11]; 5. 88-Tyler LaPointe[10]; 6. 20Q-Brecken Reese[8]; 7. 5P-Luke Porter[13]; 8. 67J-JJ Loss[3]; 9. 19J-Justin Robison[9]; 10. 3-Cole Roberts[6]; 11. 20S-Steven Curbow[7]; 12. 12H-Shane Hacker[15]; 13. 17S-Baron Silva[4]; 14. 15U-Willie Urish[14]; 15. (DNS) 28P-Bradley Fezard

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 67J-JJ Loss[1]; 2. 3-Cole Roberts[5]; 3. 57-Camren Sorrels[2]; 4. 20Q-Brecken Reese[3]; 5. 88-Tyler LaPointe[6]; 6. 78B-Brody Wake[7]; 7. 5P-Luke Porter[8]; 8. 15U-Willie Urish[4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17S-Baron Silva[1]; 2. 13-Elijah Gile[2]; 3. 08-Peter Smith[4]; 4. 20S-Steven Curbow[6]; 5. 19J-Justin Robison[3]; 6. 28P-Bradley Fezard[5]; 7. (DNS) 12H-Shane Hacker

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 15U-Willie Urish, 9.430[2]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 9.679[1]; 3. 57-Camren Sorrels, 9.762[7]; 4. 67J-JJ Loss, 9.859[8]; 5. 3-Cole Roberts, 9.870[6]; 6. 88-Tyler LaPointe, 9.923[4]; 7. 78B-Brody Wake, 9.969[3]; 8. 5P-Luke Porter, 10.859[5]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 08-Peter Smith, 9.538[3]; 2. 19J-Justin Robison, 9.581[1]; 3. 13-Elijah Gile, 9.659[4]; 4. 17S-Baron Silva, 9.774[7]; 5. 28P-Bradley Fezard, 9.803[6]; 6. 20S-Steven Curbow, 9.869[2]; 7. (DNS) 12H-Shane Hacker, 9.869

