Young’s Motorsports ARCA East Music City 200 Nashville Team Preview

Fitting In: Teenager Late Model sensation Leland Honeyman Jr. is getting settled in during his freshman year at Young’s Motorsports for the 2022 ARCA Menards Series East season. Honeyman will run the No. 02 LH Waterfront Construction Chevrolet for the entire seven-race series continuing with Saturday night’s Music City 200 at Fairgrounds (Tenn.) Speedway Nashville. In addition to ARCA, Honeyman is slated to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut this fall for the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team. Last Time Out: In his third ARCA Menards Series East start at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway, Honeyman survived his inaugural Miles’ the Monster battle. After producing the third quickest lap in the combined practice and qualifying session, Honeyman spent most of the first half of the General Tire 125 inside the top-five. Unfortunately, the handling of the No. 02 LH Waterfront Construction Chevrolet changed throughout the race after the team endured a mechanical gremlin. A resilient attitude and approach allowed the Young’s Motorsports team and Honeyman to climb back through the field before running out of laps and finishing eighth. Super Season: Halfway through the ARCA Menards Series East season, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team is enjoying a stellar year. Honeyman captured an impressive fourth-place finish in his series debut at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway in February and bettered the effort in his second outing of the season at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway with a runner-up finish after leading 27 laps and earning the team’s first career General Tire pole award. The team captured an additional top-10 finish in the series’ most recent event at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. After three races, the team has earned one pole, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and carries an average finish of 4.7 entering Saturday night’s Music City 200. Just The Facts: Honeyman, 17, aligns with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after a successful 2021 season competing in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series, where he earned championship-runner up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl. The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then subsequently collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts. After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into Bandolero competition in 2015 and two years later was crowned a Bandolero National Champion. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021. To The Point(s): Entering Nashville, Honeyman Jr. sits third in the championship standings. 16 points separate him from first in the championship standings currently held by Sammy Smith with four races remaining this season. Just 14 points separate Honeyman Jr. from second in the championship standings occupied by Taylor Gray. Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 team also secures third in the ARCA Menards Series East owner standings. Thankful For You: LH Waterfront Construction will serve as the primary marketing of Honeyman’s No. 02 Chevrolet for his rookie campaign in the ARCA Menards Series East. Since 1995, LH Waterfront Construction has been building custom homes and performing remodels at the highest level. Calling The Shots: Guiding Honeyman as crew chief of the No. 02 LH Waterfront Construction Chevrolet is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott. Abbott returns to the Young’s Motorsports team after serving as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Sam Hunt Racing. With 182 combined starts as crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, Abbott has five top-five and 18 top-10 finishes, including a top-five finish most recently at Richmond (Va.) Raceway with John Hunter Nemechek in September 2021. Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville will officially mark Abbott’s fourth career race under the ARCA banner. Young’s Motorsports ARCA Program: A staple in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports will begin its second season of ARCA competition in 2022. Last year, the organization expanded its platform to include the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series. Throughout the premier ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East seasons, Young’s Motorsports participated in 14 races overall with a best finish of second at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway with rookie driver Leland Honeyman Jr. after earning the General Tire pole award. Honeyman also delivered the team a top-five effort in the 2022 ARCA East season-opener at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway in February 2022. The team also earned a top-10 in their ARCA East debut at Dover (Del.) International Speedway with driver Connor Mosack in 2021. In all, Young’s Motorsports has delivered one pole, two top-five, four top-10s, seven top-15s and 13 top-20 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).