Kyffin Simpson Set for Immersive Experience with Haas F1 Team at Miami Grand Prix

Kyffin Simpson, the 2021 Champion driver of Formula Regional Americas Championship powered by Honda (FR Americas) and current Indy Lights competitor, will attend the F1 Miami Grand Prix for an immersive experience with the Haas F1 team this weekend, May 6-8. 

In an experience coordinated by FR Americas, Simpson will be fully engaged with the Haas F1 team, attending driver debriefs, active within the Haas paddock, and watching the race from the Haas F1 Team box. The driver will also get a taste of the media responsibilities of an F1 driver, doing interviews and hosting a social takeover while he’s at the track.

“I’m super excited to be going to the Miami Grand Prix this weekend and to be hanging out with the Haas team,” said Simpson. “To see all aspects of Formula 1, inside and out, will be a great learning opportunity for me. I can’t wait to watch the racing and be at this great new venue.”

Simpson will host a takeover on the @FRAmericas Instagram channel to take fans behind-the-scenes at the F1 Miami Grand Prix and to share his experiences throughout the weekend with followers. For more, follow @FRAmericas on Instagram (Instagram.com/FRAmericas).  

In 2021, Simpson secured the FR Americas Championship while racing with TJ Speed Motorsports. Throughout the 18-round season, the Caribbean Islander dominated with seven wins and 13 podium finishes. This year, he moved up to Indy Lights competition with TJ Speed Motorsports, and recorded his best series’ finish (fifth) on Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park. 

