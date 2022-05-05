Racingfuel Motorsport signs German star Lucas Luhr

Racingfuel Motorsport signed German top driver Lucas Luhr from Mülheim-Kärlich. The 42-year-old endurance star will make his NASCAR Whelen Euro Series debut at the wheel of the #58 Chevrolet Camaro and compete in EuroNASCAR PRO.



In his impressive career, Luhr harvested big wins in all racing series he entered. With Porsche, he scored two 24h of Le Mans class wins in 2002 and 2003, followed by a DTM season in the Class One era with Audi back in 2007. In 2011, Luhr took the overall victory in the GT1 World Championship in a Nissan GT-R. He took part in endurance races in the American Le Mans Series, in the NLS at the Nürburgring including the famous 24h race, which he won several times in different classes, and also did one IndyCar start at Sonoma in 2013 – so Luhr is 100 percent infected by the American way of racing.



“I’m really looking forward to joining the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and providing my support to build and develop the Racingfuel Motorsport team,” said Luhr ahead of his debut at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. Luhr will share the car with Christoph Lenz, who was announced by the team earlier to compete in EuroNASCAR 2. Luhr’s experience in professional racing and Lenz’ starts in TCR as well as GT racing promises to create a dynamic duo that will quickly pick up the pace during the 2022 season.



The second car by Racingfuel Motorsport will be driven by Roger Mettler from Switzerland. He has gained racing experience by turning a lot of laps in the Porsche Cup and therefore will be hunting for solid results in his first year of NASCAR racing. The Swiss will take the wheel of the #94 Chevrolet Camaro and compete in both the Rookie and Legend Trophy in EuroNASCAR 2.



The 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will kick off on May 14-15 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. Qualifying and all races will be broadcasted live on EuroNASCAR’s social media profiles – YouTube, Facebook, Twitch – as well as on Motorsport.tv and many more regional streaming platforms and TV channels all over the world.

NWES PR