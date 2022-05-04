Fernando Alonso to Debut New Kimoa E-Bike ahead of Miami GP

Two-time F1 champion and current Alpine team driver - Fernando Alonso - recently sold his sustainable athletics brand - Kimoa - to SimplyEV, and together they’re debuting a fully customizable carbon fiber e-bike powered by 3D printing firm Arevo.

The Kimoa E-Bike powered by Arevo will make its debut at an exclusive launch event during race week in Miami at SimplyEV’s flagship location in Wynwood, Florida. The e-bike will retail starting at $3,999, and will be exclusively sold online and in-store at SimplyEV locations across the US.

Kimoa’s e-bike is part of Arevo’s lineup of the world’s first custom carbon fiber e-bikes, made-to-measure for every rider and 3D-printed in a strong, impact-resistant unibody frame.

Join Kimoa and thousands of F! fans as Wynwood celebrates F1Miami!

May 4, 2022

1:00 PM: Car Simulators Open to Public

5:30 PM: Kimoa E-Bike Press Conference and Launch Party Begins

6:30 PM: Meet and Greet w/t Fernando

May 5, 2022

1:00 PM: Car Simulators Open to Public

May 6, 2022

2:00 PM: Car Simulators Open to Public; Food & Bev

2:30 PM: F1 Practice Session 1 Watch Party

5:30 PM: F1 Practice Session 2 Watch Party

May 7, 2022

1:00 PM: F1 Practice Session 3 Watch Party

2:00 PM: Car Simulators Open to Public; Food & Bev

4:00 PM: F1 Qualifiers Watch Party

May 8, 2022

2:00 PM: Car Simulators Open to Public; Food & Bev

3:30 PM: F1 Grand Prix Watch Party

