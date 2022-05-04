NBC Sports Announces Commentators for 106th Running of Indianapolis 500

As the Month of May gets underway, NBC Sports has announced its team of race and studio commentators for its comprehensive coverage of the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 29 on NBC.

NBC Sports host Mike Tirico and studio analyst Danica Patrick return to Indianapolis 500 coverage for the fourth consecutive year, contributing to pre-race, in-race, and post-race coverage. One of the most versatile voices in sports, Tirico hosted NBC Olympics’ primetime coverage from Tokyo and Beijing as well as NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LVI all within the past year. In the fall, he will begin his first season as play-by-play voice for NBC Sports’ Sunday Night Football. Patrick, one of motorsports’ most popular personalities, is a former INDYCAR and NASCAR driver who became the first woman to lead laps and earn a top-five finish in the Indianapolis 500 in 2005.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., one of racing’s most popular personalities and an NBC Sports motorsports analyst, will contribute to pre-race coverage alongside motorsports reporter Rutledge Wood, and will join Tirico and Patrick on the Peacock Pit Box on pit road for segments during the race.

For the fourth consecutive year, “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will be called by NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR play-by-play voice Leigh Diffey and analyst Townsend Bell, while fellow INDYCAR on NBC analyst and long-time INDYCAR driver and fan-favorite James Hinchcliffe makes his debut in the Indy 500 broadcast booth. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Dave Burns and Dillon Welch will serve as pit reporters.

Coverage of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season continues on Saturday, May 14, with the GMR Grand Prix from the IMS road course at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ comprehensive coverage of the 2022 INDYCAR season.

IMS PR