ARCA Menards Series East Advance: Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang
- On Saturday, Taylor Gray will enter the Music City 200 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for the fourth race of the ARCA Menards Series East season.
- Gray and the No. 17 team are fresh off the heels of a dominating performance at Dover Motor Speedway, earning the General Tire Pole Award and leading 116 laps en route to his first career ARCA East victory.
- The 17-year-old currently sits second in the ARCA East standings, trailing Sammy Smith by two points with four races remaining on the schedule.
- As the series reaches its halfway point, Gray is one of only two drivers to have scored top-five finishes in every East Series race in 2022.
- Both Gray and veteran Crew Chief Chad Johnston will be making their first ARCA Menards Series appearance at the historic half-mile oval.
- Click here for Gray's career statistics.
DGR PR