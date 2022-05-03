Turn 3 Motorsport Collects Top-Ten Finishes in Indy Pro 2000 at Barber Doubleheader

“Walking away with a P10 and P9 after a really competitive weekend is okay for us,” said Browne. “We showed really good pace in both races, so I’m happy with that. These still aren’t the positions where I want to be, but it’s a stepping stone to moving further up the grid. A big thanks to all of the team for their hard work this weekend. On to Indy GP!”



“It was an extremely competitive weekend at Barber,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “There was so little between the top eight guys; if you hook up the lap, it’s P1, and if you miss it by the smallest margin, you can be P8. Unfortunately, we never got that special lap to put up us front in either of the qualifying sessions. Barber is hard to pass on after the first few laps, and we found ourselves stuck in the pack with the pace to be at the front. Josh and Jonathan are working well together, and we have to just stick at it and it will come. Looking forward to Indy GP in a couple of weeks now.”



The Indy Pro 2000 series is back on track for the first tripleheader event of the season at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course circuit from May 12-14.