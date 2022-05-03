Tuesday, May 03

Turn 3 Motorsport Collects Top-Ten Finishes in Indy Pro 2000 at Barber Doubleheader

Racing News
Tuesday, May 03 17
Turn 3 Motorsport Collects Top-Ten Finishes in Indy Pro 2000 at Barber Doubleheader

Turn 3 Motorsport drivers Josh Green and Jonathan Browne had a solid weekend at Barber Motorsports Park during Rounds 3 and 4 of the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires, each collecting top ten finishes in both races and earning valuable championship points ahead of the next event.
 
After ending up P1 in the final session of the pre-event test day, Green qualified the #3 car sixth for Saturday’s Race 1 with less than .3 seconds separating the top six cars. A clean start put Green on the tail of the #90 car of Louis Foster from the get-go where he looked for opportunities to pass on the 2.38-mile circuit known for being difficult to overtake on. Green got the job done on Lap 14, moving up to P5 and fighting a good battle in the final laps with Foster and Braden Eves, eventually crossing the finish line in sixth.
 
Green qualified on the fourth row in Qualifying 2, setting himself up for another fight in Race 2. By the end of Lap 1, Green was up to P7, and by the end of Lap 3, he had progressed to P6. The field then began to settle into a rhythm as they completed 30 total laps, resulting in another sixth place finish for Green and a solid points gain in the championship.

Josh Green drives the #3 Indy Pro 2000 car around Barber Motorsports Park
#3 Josh Green // Indy Pro 2000
SessionGuardian / Zimperium / Lionfish Tech Advisors / Mark Green / JHG Investments

“Barber Motorsports Park wasn’t the nicest to us per se, but I have a feeling we left the weekend much stronger than we were when we arrived,” said Green. “With it being a tough weekend, a pair of sixth place finishes is pretty solid and a good points haul in what will be a tight championship fight. I’m really proud of how everyone in the team handled the adversity and continue to be amazed by the connection everyone under the Turn 3 Motorsport tent shares. I hope to see everyone at IMS in two weeks!”
 
Green currently lies sixth in the overall driver’s championship with 72 total points.
 
Teammate Jonathan Browne had a successful weekend overall, earning two top-ten finishes and building momentum in his rookie campaign. Browne rounded out the pre-event test day fifth in the final session before heading into practice and Qualifying 1 the next day where he qualified the #2 car 11th for Race 1. Browne drove a great race, improving to tenth in the green-to-checkers contest and claiming his first top-ten finish of the season.
 
Browne qualified on row six for Race 2 and steadied for another push through the field. He did just that, making his way up to tenth by Lap 2 and then up to ninth by Lap 6. After 30 laps of competitive driving, Browne crossed the finish line in P9, marking his best finish of the season thus far.

Jonathan Browne drives the #2 Indy Pro 2000 car around Barber Motorsports Park
#2 Jonathan Browne // Indy Pro 2000
Human Centred Movement / CRPS Awareness

“Walking away with a P10 and P9 after a really competitive weekend is okay for us,” said Browne. “We showed really good pace in both races, so I’m happy with that. These still aren’t the positions where I want to be, but it’s a stepping stone to moving further up the grid. A big thanks to all of the team for their hard work this weekend. On to Indy GP!”
 
“It was an extremely competitive weekend at Barber,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “There was so little between the top eight guys; if you hook up the lap, it’s P1, and if you miss it by the smallest margin, you can be P8. Unfortunately, we never got that special lap to put up us front in either of the qualifying sessions. Barber is hard to pass on after the first few laps, and we found ourselves stuck in the pack with the pace to be at the front. Josh and Jonathan are working well together, and we have to just stick at it and it will come. Looking forward to Indy GP in a couple of weeks now.”
 
The Indy Pro 2000 series is back on track for the first tripleheader event of the season at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course circuit from May 12-14.
INDY PRO 2000 RACE RESULTS // ROUNDS 3/4
INDY PRO 2000 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
To stay up to date on Turn 3 Motorsport, follow the team on social media using the handle @turn3motorsport.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Christian Weir Lands First USF2000 Pole and Podium at Barber Motorsports Park Laguna Seca Challenges Met by Luca Mars »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.