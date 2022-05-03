Christian Weir Lands First USF2000 Pole and Podium at Barber Motorsports Park

“It was a weekend of firsts for me,” said Weir. “The first race of the weekend was good. We were able to stay out of trouble, move forward, and gain experience going into the second race. What a great feeling it was to get my first pole position in Qualifying 2! I knew starting Race 2 from the front was going to be tough, and I think if I was able to avoid the contact on the opening lap, we could have scored our first win, but I’m so happy to come out of the weekend with my first podium in USF2000. I can’t wait to try and carry this momentum into Indy in just a couple of weeks. On to the next one!”



Weir came out of the weekend eighth overall in the driver’s championship with 55 total points.



Teammate Spike Kohlbecker had his work cut out for him after qualifying 12th for Race 1 on a circuit that is notoriously difficult to overtake on. With the challenge ahead of him, the St. Louis native took off as the green flag fell, improving to 11th, then 10th in the opening few laps. At the end of the 20-lap contest, Kohlbecker delivered a P10 finish for the #33 Turn 3 Motorsport w/ Ignite Autosport entry.



Kohlbecker started on row seven for Race 2, and after a short rain delay, things got underway with the reigning Rookie of the Year shooting up to P11. Unfortunately, slight contact damaged the #33 car, costing him a couple of positions and forcing him to restart his fight for a top-ten finish. The shortened Race 2 came to an end after just 17 laps with Kohlbecker taking home an 11th place finish to round out the weekend.