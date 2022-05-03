ARCA Menards Series Dawn 150 Returns to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

For the second consecutive season, the ARCA Menards Series will take to the demanding left- and right-hand turns of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and will partner with Dawn®, America’s #1 dish liquid*, for the second year in a row as the entitlement sponsor.

After making its first appearance at the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course in 1965 – an event won by Ohioan Jack Bowsher – the series didn’t return to Mid-Ohio until last year’s visit, a gap of nearly 56 years. Ty Gibbs scored the victory, holding off a charge from NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competitor Austin Hill to take the checkered flag.

This year’s Dawn 150, slated for Friday, July 8, will be held in conjunction with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ first-ever visit to Mid-Ohio.

“We had been looking for a way to return to Mid-Ohio for many years, so last year’s race was rewarding for us for a lot of reasons, most notably it was good, clean, competitive race that was enjoyed by a lot of very enthusiastic race fans,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “We’re looking to build a long-term relationship with the fans in that part of the state of Ohio, and we hope to see even more back in 2022.”

“It’s great to have the Dawn 150 close to our home base, just a couple of hours down I-71 in Cincinnati,” said Jen Lo, Dawn Brand Director for Procter & Gamble. “We have many great race fans that work in our offices and it gives everyone a chance to make a short trip up to participate hands-on in a race in one of America’s top stock car racing series. The ARCA Menards Series is a great part of the American motorsports landscape and it’s great that America’s Number 1 dish soap is a part of it.”

The race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course also gives series sponsor Menards an event in an important market for the company.

“There’s a Menards store just a few miles up the road from the front gate at Mid-Ohio and we know all of those great fans that come out to enjoy a great weekend of racing are our customer base,” said Jeff Abbott, Promotions Manager for Menards. “We look forward to seeing them once we start offering advance discount tickets to the Dawn 150, and any time they need to “Save Big Money” on a home improvement project.”