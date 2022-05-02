2023 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Practice Shifted To Sunday

A change in daily events that have been widely requested will happen for the 2023 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire. Practice will now take place on Sunday rather than Monday morning.

“Moving Practice was something we had been looking at but had to make sure logistically that it was going to work,” explained Chili Bowl Director of Operations Matt Ward.

“With the size of the event, and everything that goes on, a small change can have a major impact, and in this case, parking was the real concern, but we’ve been able to get everyone in on Saturday, so after that, it was just making sure the track crew was good with the change.”

With the change, this will also put Practice back to two sessions, running from bottom to top on the practice order, then top to bottom.

The bulk of the teams will begin filling the SageNet Center on Saturday, January 7, 2023, starting at 9:00 A.M. (CT). Pit Passes will also be sold Saturday starting at Noon. As the Chili Bowl crew has done the past few years, the very front of the Pits will be filled on Friday night. Teams needed then will be notified in advance.

The SageNet Center will open Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 7:00 A.M., with Practice getting underway at 9:00 A.M. (CT). The shift to Sunday practice will also shift Monday’s start times in line with the rest of the weekday qualifying nights, with Hot Laps at 4:00 P.M. and Racing at 5:00 P.M. (CT).

The tentative breakdown of times per day is as follows:

Saturday, January 7, 2023

Move-In……..…..…..………..……....…… ..….9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open...……......………………12:00 pm

Sunday, January 8, 2023

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open...……......………………7:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....7:00 am

Practice………………………………….…...…... ….….. 9:00 am

Multi-Day Pit Pass $405~ Single day $30

Monday, January 9, 2023

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open...……......………………9:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $375~ Single day $60

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Building Opens......................... .............................. .....9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open………......……..............… ….…11:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $315 ~ Single day $60

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Building Opens......................... .............................. ....9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open..…….....................… …………11:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $255 ~ Single day $60

Thursday, January 12, 2023

Building Opens......................... .............................. ...9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open..……......……………........... ...11:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $195 ~ Single day $60

Friday, January 13, 2023

Building Secured/Pit Pass Booth Open..……......…….9:00 am

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $135 ~ Single day $60

Saturday, January 14, 2023

Building Secured/Trade Show ……….………….…... 8:00 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ….….…...….…..……………. 8:00 am

Racer's For Christ Service....................... ....................8:15 am

Feature Hot Laps..……….……………….……….……9:00 am

Opening Ceremonies.................... .............................. 6:00 pm

Pit Pass $75

All times are subject to change

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com .

Quick Notes:

What: 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 9-14, 2023

Where: SageNet Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Contact:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Orders are not taken via Social Media or Email

Chili Bowl Online:

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2023

Instagram: cbnationals

Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl