Dalton Stevens Rules ASCS Elite Non-Wing At South Texas Race Ranch

Picking up his second win of the season, Dalton Stevens captured Saturday night’s $3,000 prize with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating at South Texas Race Ranch.

The third time in his career that Stevens has parked it with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series, the No. 99x worked top shelf from fifth to lead 17 of the night’s scheduled 20 revolutions. Unchallenged on the race’s lone caution on Lap 5, Stevens paced to over a straightaway advantage at the drop of the checkered flag.

Chase Brewer crossed second, with Paul White taking the final podium step. Mason Smith and Caden McCreary completed the top five.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating races next at Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, Texas on Saturday, May 7.

Fans not able to attend can see the events live on http://www.raceontexas.com .

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

South Texas Race Ranch (Corpus Christi, Texas)

Saturday, April 30, 2022

Jacksonville Tool Die Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21K-Kobe Simpson[1]; 2. 99X-Dalton Stevens[3]; 3. 1-Paul White[6]; 4. 48-Caden McCreary[2]; 5. 63-Chris Williams[4]; 6. 91-Craig Oakes[5]

Texas Aeroplastics Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 25-Chase Brewer[4]; 2. 36-Kevin Reed[2]; 3. 31-Mason Smith[3]; 4. 48X-Neal Matuska[6]; 5. AK47-Knick Stewart[1]; 6. 33-Mike Merrell[5]

Top Choice Masonry A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 99X-Dalton Stevens[5]; 2. 25-Chase Brewer[3]; 3. 1-Paul White[4]; 4. 31-Mason Smith[7]; 5. 48-Caden McCreary[8]; 6. 48X-Neal Matuska[1]; 7. 36-Kevin Reed[6]; 8. 91-Craig Oakes[11]; 9. AK47-Knick Stewart[10]; 10. 63-Chris Williams[9]; 11. 33-Mike Merrell[12]; 12. 21K-Kobe Simpson[2]