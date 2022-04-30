Emerson Fittipaldi: Lando Norris deserved the podium finish in Imola

Two-time F1 World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi had a chat with the VegasInsider team where he praised Lando Norris and McLaren for their performance at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Here's what Fittipaldi had to say:

Lando Norris got third place because of what happened to Charles LeClerc but he deserved it

"What happened to LeClerc gave him (Lando Norris) third place but I always say, he has to be there to get third place. He was there. He was there and he deserved it."

"Lando did a very good job in qualifying. Remember he was fast."

"In the race, he was by far the fastest Mercedes engine car (driver). He was consistent and quick."

"Norris is driving really well. On the wet he's fast. Always very fast. He's consistent."

McLaren is the most consistent Mercedes engine car and they'll keep on improving

"I think McLaren, talking to Zak Brown, McLaren is working hard to develop. The new rules, the new car, I think they've improved."

"I think you can see, normally, they're the most consistent Mercedes engine car. They're always ahead in the positions of other Mercedes engines (cars). That means the chassis is not bad, the mechanics are not bad. Mercedes has improved the engine."

"I think working in the same direction, they are going to improve for sure."

McLaren are poised to be extremely competitive after Monaco

"I think McLaren will be more and more competitive at every new grand prix."

"I would say after Monaco, they should be extremely competitive. This is my personal opinion."

"McLaren started on the third row of cars (at Imola). That means they're good, they're fast and they're consistent cars."

Fittipaldi was speaking to VegasInsider, and you can find the entire interview here.