ARCA Menards Series East Race Recap: Gray conquers Dover!

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Racing School Mustang Start: 1st Finish: 1st Taylor Gray earned his first pole award of the season for the General Tire 125 at Dover Motor Speedway. He took command of the race at the drop of the green flag and led the opening 29 laps.

After a brief caution, the Ford driver lost the lead on the restart and held second for 10 laps, but methodically worked his way back to the point on lap 39. The first scheduled pit break took place on lap 40 and the team opted for tires and fuel only.

The Ford Performance Racing School Mustang rocketed off of turn two on the restart and took possession of the lead for the remainder of the second leg of the race maintaining a comfortable one-second gap.

At the second pit break, Chad Johnston made minor adjustments to free the No. 17 up for the changing track conditions. Gray led the field back to green and never looked back leading the final 45 laps.

Gray set the pace for 115 of the 125 total laps and crossed under the checkered flag 1.5 seconds ahead of second place to claim his first win at “The Monster Mile” in the series debut for the Ford Mustang.

With his dominant performance, the 17-year-old notched his second victory of 2022 and first on the ARCA East trail.