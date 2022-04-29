Taylor Gray scored his first career ARCA Menards Series East victory on Friday at Dover Motor Speedway. Gray, piloting the No. 17 David Gilliland Racing Ford, led 115 of the 125 laps.

The young racer holds 10 top-five and 13 top 10 finishes through 13 career East races.

Jesse Love was the other driver other than Gray to lead laps in the General Tire 125 event. The fourth-place starter leaves Dover with his first top-five finish in the ARCA Menards Series East division.

Conner Jones finished third after starting sixth on the leaderboard. Jones, just 16-years of age, picks up his second East top-five finish.

Rajah Caruth and Sammy Smith rounded out the top five.

Taking home top 10s were Jake Finch, Jonathan Shafer, Leland Honeyman, Daniel Escoto, and Christian Rose.

Two of the four yellow flags were for the scheduled breaks at laps 40 and 80. The first yellow involved the stalled vehicle of Stephanie Moyer at the entrance of pit road while the final yellow was for debris.

The next event will take place at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on May 7th. Coverage of the race will take place live on FloRacing.