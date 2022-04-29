Marko Stipp Motorsport re-signs Iannetta, Barnes and Kuchelbacher for 2022

Marko Stipp Motorsport completed its plans for the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. With the signing of Romain Iannetta, the German organization filled its last cockpit in the EuroNASCAR PRO championship. The Frenchman belongs among the true NWES veterans, having joined the series back in 2012 when NASCAR started its involvement in Europe. Marko Stipp Motorsport also confirmed two Club Challenge champions for the regularity based competition: Gordon Barnes and Andreas Kuchelbacher.



Iannetta already joined forces with Marko Stipp Motorsport for six races in 2021 to compete in EuroNASCAR PRO and help the team develop its #46 Chevrolet Camaro. Iannetta boasts 71 NWES starts and knows everything about the 400hp NWES V8 beasts. In 2022, the Villecresnes native will again share the car with Miguel Gomes from Portugal.



“We performed well in Free Practice, Qualifying and even in the races we were fast in the rain,” said Iannetta. “In the end we didn’t get the results in. I think that by working together even better we can aim for good positions. The goal will be to finish the races in the top-5 and score some podium finishes. I can help to find the best car setup for the team with all my experience.”



In his career, Iannetta scored two wins in EuroNASCAR PRO: one at Spa-Francorchamps in 2012 and one at Brands Hatch in 2015. 24 top-5 results since 2012 highlight the experience and performance the Frenchman showed over the course of his career. Last season he added two more top-10 results to his tally. Marko Stipp Motorsport joined the series in 2017 and has established itself as one of the loyal and professional teams in the highly competitive EuroNASCAR paddock.



Alongside Iannetta, team boss Marko Stipp also re-signed his 2021 Club Challenge drivers Barnes and Kuchelbacher. Barnes grabbed the title in 2021 and brought home the first big trophy for the German team. The Brit is eager to defend his title at the wheel of the #48 Chevrolet Camaro that will be driven by Yevgen Sokolovsky in EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2. Last season, Barnes won two of four Club Challenge events to top the overall classification.



"After a very successful season in 2021, I saw no overriding reason to switch to a different team. We had very few problems last year," said Barnes. "Federico Monti is always a strong competitor and after losing out two years in a row, I expect he will be pushing hard for success in 2022.”



Kuchelbacher is the 2017 Club Challenge champion and like Iannetta a true EuroNASCAR veteran. The Austrian is set to push his teammate to the limits and fight for the title in the competition-friendly environment of the regularity based challenge. Kuchelbacher re-joined the series in 2021 with Marko Stipp Motorsport and felt comfortable with the team right from the beginning.



"Looking back, the start of the year was bumpy. But with the win in Rome and the second place in Zolder, I have gained momentum, as I feel mentally fully recovered," said Kuchelbacher. "The knot bursted at the end of 2021. It not only motivates me wanting to be on the podium at every race in 2022, but also it will help me bring home the second title. I’m convinced that the 2022 title is within reach, it will happen.”



The 2022 NWES season will kick off on May 14-15 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo under the sun of Valencia in Spain. Qualifying and all races will be broadcasted live on EuroNASCAR’s social media profiles – YouTube, Facebook, Twitch – as well as on Motorsport.tv and MS Motor TV (Italy).

NWES PR