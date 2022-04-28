Christian Rose Upbeat Ahead of Dover Motor Speedway Debut

|
This season, Rose who competes in the ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series East will continue to strengthen a relationship with the West Virginia Department of Tourism.
The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and a top state to live, work and retire.
Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park and 45 state parks and forests.
In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.
In West Virginia, let country roads lead you far away from everything. And a little closer to heaven.
“My relationship with the West Virginia Department of Tourism is everything to me,” added Rose.
“Without them, I would not be able to race at Dover. It is my goal throughout the year to spread the mission of everything the West Virginia Department of Tourism means.
“We have had a lot of speed with our West Virginia Department of Tourism race cars this year, just don’t quite have all the results to show for it. We will get there though. Our Cook Racing Technologies team is too good not to have our luck turn around and post the finishes we know that we are capable of.”
This weekend at Dover, Rose will also boost his partnership with the Freedom Fighter Outdoors (FFO). FFO’s mission is to raise awareness and seek public aid for needs, services and activities for injured veterans.
Their events facilitate injured veterans in assisting each other through teamwork-based outdoor recreational activities by providing unique, once-in-a-lifetime outdoor activities. FFO honors and empowers our nation’s injured service veterans.
At Dover, Rose and the team welcome FFO representative Mike Ansul and Travis Coffey, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
“I am very proud of my relationship with Freedom Fighter Outdoors and to host both Mike and Travis this weekend at Dover,” sounded Rose. “I feel it is our duty to give back to those who have sacrificed so much to allow me to not only race but enjoy the freedom that we have.
“My involvement with Freedom Fighter Outdoors will continue to strengthen as our race season marches on and I look forward to showcasing that soon.”
Bruce Cook, owner of Cook Racing Technologies and crew chief of both Rose’s entries this week is excited to have the 26-year-old Rose back in his corner for another year of learning, racing and chasing checkered flags.
“Without a doubt, Christian is going to impress people this season,” sounded Cook. “We were able to get a top-10 finish at Five Flags Speedway. Certainly, we had our own challenges to finish inside the top-10, but I am confident that our mechanical gremlins are behind us and Christian will be able to adapt to Dover quickly.
“Hopefully, we can have a smooth Friday and Christian can earn his fourth career top-10 ARCA finish.”
Following Dover, Rose and CRT plan to compete in the ARCA Menards Series East event at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville on May 7th.
For more on Christian Rose, please like him on Facebook (Christian Rose Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@christianroseracing) and Twitter (@CRoseRacing).
The General Tire 125 (125 laps | 125 miles) is the third of seven races on the 2022 ARCA Menards Series East schedule. A combined practice and qualifying session begin for the one-day show on Friday, April 29th from 1:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The event will take the green flag just after 5:30 p.m. with live streaming coverage on FloRacing and later taped delay television coverage on the USA Network on Friday, May 6th at 1:00 p.m. ET. All times are local (Eastern).
Christian Rose PR