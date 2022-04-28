Christian Rose Upbeat Ahead of Dover Motor Speedway Debut

Rose returns to the seat of the No. 42 West Virginia Tourism Toyota Camry for Cook Racing Technologies, the most recent winning team in ARCA Menards Series West competition last weekend at Kern County (Calif.) Speedway.

Ahead of his inaugural battle with Miles’ Monster Mile, Rose hopes to find himself in contention to deliver the Mooresville, N.C.-based team back-to-back victories.

“I have been readily preparing for Dover since our last race at Five Flags Speedway,” said Rose. “The Cook Racing Technologies Racing team heads to Dover with some great momentum and I’m excited to take the reins of their racecar and contend for the win in Friday afternoon’s race.”

Despite his inexperience with Dover, Rose has been trying to master the one-mile concrete oval on a simulator knowing that each lap turned will hopefully ease the learning curve when he attacks the famed-Delaware Speedway for the first time in a combined practice and qualifying session early Friday afternoon.

“I’ve been talking to everyone I can possibly think of to get the lay of the land of Dover,” added Rose. “I know it will probably be one of the demanding races of the year for me, but I’ve also been told it can be an absolute blast.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but I proudly accept the challenge and just look forward to the track time on Friday and hope that all the laps in the simulator will be beneficial. I’m ready to get to work.”

Before the Martinsburg, West Virginia native thought he could turn his love for racing into a career, he was playing college baseball across the street from Dover Motor Speedway at Delaware State University.

With many great memories at the Dover, Del.-based campus, Rose is ready to make new memories on the other side of the street.

“I look to Dover as a hometown race for me,” added Rose. “It’s relatively close to home and I have a lot of good memories at Delaware State University, playing baseball. Driving to the track this week, those recollections will certainly come back but I’m ready for this next chapter racing across the street and making new ones.”