Rain Claims ASCS Regional Showdown At Lake Ozark Speedway

Already soft grounds, coupled with rain starting Thursday and continuing into Saturday, events with the ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps and American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products at Lake Ozark Speedway on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 have been called off.
 
With the Frost Breaker Nationals, a wash, the next event for the ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps is slated for Friday, May 13 at Monett Motor Speedway (Monett, Mo.) and Saturday, May 14 at Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.). Both nights are co-sanctioned with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region, presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.
 
ASCS Sooner and Warrior events are streamed live on http://www.racindirt.com.
 
The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.
 
For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).
 
ASCS PR
