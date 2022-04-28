Menards Named Entitlement Partner for ARCA Menards Series Race at Elko Speedway

The nationally-touring ARCA Menards Series will return to the tight 0.375-mile Elko Speedway in 2022 and as it has the previous two times the series has visited the race will carry entitlement sponsorship from Menards. The Menards 250 is set for Saturday, June 18 and will see the cars and stars of the ARCA Menards Series compete on the shortest track they will race on all season long.

Menards, based just 90 minutes east of Elko, has served as the presenting sponsor and now the entitlement sponsor of the series for 14 years. The entitlement sponsorship of the race at Elko Speedway is crucial for the third-largest home improvement retain chain in America as the track is located just south of the Twin Cities in central Minnesota, one of Menards’ biggest markets.

The Menards 250 marks the ARCA Menards Series’ eighth visit to Elko Speedway since 2012. Last year’s race was won in dramatic fashion by Corey Heim, who gave eventual series champion Ty Gibbs a shove on a late race restart to steal the lead and power to the victory. Other winners at Elko include Brennan Poole, Frank Kimmel, Grant Enfinger, Austin Theriault, Gus Dean, and Chandler Smith.

“What’s great about the ARCA Menards Series is its tremendous versatility,” said Jeff Abbott, Promotions Manager for Menards. “The series races at Daytona and Talladega, and then at places like Elko Speedway. And whenever we get to the short tracks the aggression level increases and we see the full-contact racing that fans have come to expect. It’s great to have the series that carries the Menards name so close to our home base, and we look forward to another great short track battle.”

ARCA Racing PR