CAAL Racing targets three big trophies with Gianmarco Ercoli and Luli del Castello

The #54 Chevrolet Camaro will be in the hands of a formidable duo in the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. CAAL Racing re-signed Gianmarco Ercoli for EuroNASCAR PRO to challenge for the big Tijey Trophy, while newcomer Luli del Castello will make her debut in EuroNASCAR 2 to compete in the Rookie Trophy and Lady Trophy. The two italian drivers are supported by Escort Advisor.



Ercoli made his EuroNASCAR debut back in 2014 and quickly became one of the most promising talents on the grid. The Italian won the EuroNASCAR 2 title in 2015 with four race wins and seven podiums. After stepping up to EuroNASCAR PRO in 2016, the Rome native was the first EuroNASCAR 2 Champion to win a race in the series’ top division at Brands Hatch in 2018. He added another win in 2020 before becoming a true title contender in 2021 with one victory and the second place in the overall standings alongside the win in the Junior Trophy.



“I’m very happy to have renewed my contract with CAAL Racing and to have found a new sponsor,” said Ercoli. “We have closed a very important deal for our future and we can’t wait to repay them with victories. After last year, we reflected on the mistakes we made and we aim to do better than last season’s second place. I thank the Canneori family and my sponsor. Expectations will be big and with so many cars confirmed on the grid it will be a crackling season. My main goal ist to improve my pace in Qualifying. It will be important to always start on the first rows of the grid.”



Del Castello is new to EuroNASCAR and will therefore compete in both the Rookie Trophy and the Lady Trophy in EuroNASCAR 2. The Italian race driver with roots in touring car and GT racing is set to make the next step in her career by joining the highly competitive EuroNASCAR Championship with 37 cars entered for the 2022 season. The 37-year-old Roccaraso native was raised in a true racing family as her father competed in motorsport too. Del Castello will work hard to adapt to the 400 hp V8 beasts without any electronic driving aids.



“I was contacted by CAAL Racing for an ambitious project and I had been curious about the championship for some time,” said del Castello about joining EuroNASCAR. “I decided to take this opportunity and go beyond my usual boundaries. I want to broaden my skills and improve to achieve my goals and entertain the amazing NASCAR fans. It’s the first time for me racing in a European series outside my home country and it’s a new championship I’m going to discover. I have no expectations as I just want to compete with strong drivers to prove my worth. My goal is to surprise the other competitors!”



The big trophies are the ultimate goal for CAAL Racing. The team owned by the Canneori family established itself among the top contenders in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series since 2014 and has won two EuroNASCAR PRO Championships, four Junior Trophies, one Challenger Trophy and three Lady Trophies so far. The only cup missing in Luca and Corrado Canneori collection is the Rookie Trophy Del Castello will try to grab in 2022. At Valencia the Italian team will also reach another historic milestone: 200 races in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series across the two main championships.



The 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will kick off on May 14-15 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. Qualifying and all races will be broadcasted live on EuroNASCAR’s social media profiles – YouTube, Facebook, Twitch – as well as on Motorsport.tv and on MS Motors TV for the Italian public.

