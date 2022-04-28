Last Week Mohave Valley – This Week Perris for Flowdynamics Drivers

The Flowdynamics Sprint Car team drivers Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams get right back into action this Saturday night, April 30th, when the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series returns to its home track, Perris Auto Speedway. It is a fast turnaround for the drivers after competing in Arizona at the Mohave Valley Raceway last Saturday night.

Getting his initial look at the Mohave Valley track that is located just a few miles east of the Colorado River and 20 minutes from downtown Laughlin, McCarthy laid down another great qualifying lap when he timed in third quickest at 14.318. It was the Riverside, California resident's second top five qualifying result in the last four races. Williams, who lives in Yorba Linda, California, timed in 14th fastest at 15.012.

The Flowdynamics drivers were paired against each other in the third, 10-lap heat race. Williams was on the outside of the front row for the start. Being that he was fast qualifier in the group, McCarthy was coming from the outside of row three. Williams jumped into the initial lead, but the race saw a yellow flag when McCarthy stopped on lap three. He rejoined at the back. Williams led the first two circuits, before relinquishing the top spot and staying in second for the duration.

After restarting at the back of the heat, McCarthy managed to claw his way back to 5th. However, that was one spot shy of a transfer straight into the main event. He had to go to the B Main, where he started on the pole. From there, he dominated the 12 lapper and won by a full straightaway.

With one of the largest crowds in the history of the track on hand to see the first sprint car race on the 1/3 mile semi-banked clay oval since 1998, the main event rolled onto the track. McCarthy , in his beautiful #28M, took his place on the inside of the fourth row for the 30-lap battle. Williams started on the outside of row seven in his equally beautiful #5M.

Seconds after the green light flashed on to start the race, the red light flashed on to stop it. Unfortunately, the red flag was for Williams. Coming off turn two the first time, a car that started in front of Williams slowed and drifted up the track. Williams, with nowhere to go, clipped the other driver's right rear and flipped. He landed on top of another car before settling on the ground on all fours. Fortunately, the 2013 Perris Auto Speedway Young Guns champion was not injured. The same could not be said for his car as it sustained enough damage to finish it for the night.

Once the race restarted, McCarthy became embroiled in a crowd pleasing battle that involved approximately seven cars. Lap after lap positions seven through 14 were being swapped. When the checkered came down, McCarthy had taken a hard earned 10th place spot.

Despite getting knocked out on the first lap in the main event, Williams is sixth in USAC/CRA Series points and is only nine out of fifth. McCarthy is tied for eighth in the standings and only trails the seventh place driver by four points.

Fans can meet Williams and McCarthy Saturday when all the drivers and cars will park on the front straightaway during intermission at Perris. All spectators will be allowed onto the track where the drivers will be signing autographs, posing for photos and passing out free candy to kids. McCarthy and Williams will also have their team shirts available at that time.

For fans who want to see the Flowdynamics team and all the other series stars in action this Saturday, gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and the first race will be at 7:00. Adult tickets are $30.00. Seniors 65 and over get in for $25.00. For kids 6-12 it is just $5.00. Children five and under are free. The fairgrounds charges $10.00 for parking. There will be plenty of tickets for everyone at the ticket window on Saturday night. This event will not sell out. For those who wish to buy tickets in advance, they are available 24 hours a day online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7/event/1256360 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. The world famous track is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in the City of Perris (92571).

After getting a week off on May 7th, the Flowdynamics duo will head to the Bakersfield Speedway on May 14th before returning to Perris for the “Salute To Indy” on May 28th.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises. If you or your company would like to come on board and join up with one of the fastest rising sprint car teams west of the Mississippi, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Flowdynamics PR