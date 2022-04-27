ARCA Menards Series officials announced Wednesday that driver Daniel Dye has been indefinitely suspended for a behavoral penalty that occurred off-track. The driver, from DeLand, Florida, violated section 12-8.1.E.2 of the ARCA rulebook:

“E. Being charged with or convicted of significant criminal violations (e.g. Domestic Violence, Trafficking, Assault), or having had determinations rendered by criminal or civil authorities that in ARCA’s judgement necessitate action. ARCA will not pre-judge guilt or innocence in the criminal or civil legal system, or the guilt or innocence of the Member, but rather review each matter in its own context and circumstances and with regards to its potential effects upon the sport.”

Dye was arrested on a felony battery charge in Volusia County, Florida, on Tuesday.

Dye has a victory across nine ARCA Menards Series starts.

Statement from GMS Racing:

“GMS Racing is aware of the current situation surrounding Daniel Dye. Daniel and the Dye family are cooperating with local law enforcement. No further comment will be made on the subject until more information becomes available.”