ARCA Menards Series East Advance: Dover Motor Speedway

Track: Dover Motor Speedway, one-mile paved oval

Race: 3 of 7

Event: General Tire 125 (125 laps, 125 miles)

Schedule

Practice/Qualifying: 1:15 p.m. ET

Race: 5:30 p.m. ET (FloRacing)
 

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Racing School Mustang

  • Taylor Gray will enter the General Tire 125 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway on Friday for the third race of the ARCA Menards Series East season.
  • The DGR team will debut an all new Ford Mustang body design at Dover as the manufacturer transitions from the longtime Fusion body style. As part of the debut, Ford Performance Racing School will be the featured partner on the No. 17.
  • Through the opening two rounds of the ARCA East season, Gray has second and third-place finishes to his credit and sits second in the series standings, 12 points behind Sammy Smith.
  • The 17-year-old has one career start at the one-mile speedway with a ninth-place effort in 2020. Team owner David Gilliland drove the No. 17 for this race last season as Gray was sidelined due to injury.
  • Crew chief Chad Johnston has had prior Cup Series success at "The Monster Mile" including a victory with Kyle Larson in 2019 to go with five top-fives and nine top-10s.
  • Click here for Gray's career statistics.

DGR PR

