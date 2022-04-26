Brody Roa Back in Action Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway

After what seems like an eternity, Brody Roa returns to action this Saturday night, April 30th, in the USAC/CRA Series “Sokola Shootout” at Perris Auto Speedway. Roa’s last outing was on the same track when he qualified for his first World of Outlaws main event on March 26th.

The time off for “The Pride of Garden Grove” was not in his initial plans for 2022. His original schedule had him racing in the NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series at Hanford, California’s Keller Auto Speedway on April 9th. However, that race was canceled due to extreme winds at the venue that is in California’s fertile Central Valley.

Saturday’s return to the track closest to his Garden Grove, California home will see Roa back in a wingless car for the first time in nearly three months. His last topless appearances came while driving Jason May’s #8M in a pair of ASCS races at the Central Arizona Speedway on February 11th and 12th. On that weekend the 31-year-old recorded fifth and second-place finishes. The fifth came on the first night when he had what seemed to be an insurmountable lead only to run out of fuel late in the yellow flag-plagued race.

This week’s race will be a kickoff to a portion of Roa’s schedule that will see him compete without doffing a wing on top for five straight months. The first three races in the span will be Saturday at Perris, on May 14th at the Bakersfield Speedway, and then back again at Perris on May 28th when he will defend his title in the prestigious “Salute to Indy.”

Last year Roa competed 10 times on the famous Perris track. He had two wins, a second-place finish, one third, and two-fifth-place results.

In the upcoming five-month span, Roa plans to compete a minimum of 20 times on nine different racetracks in three different states. As well as his native California, he will also be competing for three nights with the USAC National Sprint Car Series at South Dakota’s Huset’s Speedway and eight different Indiana tracks during the annual Indiana Sprint Week. All 11 of the races outside of his home state will take place within 22 days.

All told in five non-wing sprint car races this year, Roa has a second, a fourth, two fifth-place finishes, and one sixth. Even though he has only raced in three of the first seven USAC/CRA races in 2022, he is still in the top 20 in points at 17th.

Spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and the first race will be at 7:00. Adult tickets for Saturday are $30.00. For seniors 65 and over it is $25.00. For kids 6-12 it is just $5.00 and children five and under are free.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in the City of Perris (92571.

In 2022, Roa will race USAC/CRA, USAC National, and other select events, in his #91R BR Performance/HD Industries Eagle. He will also drive the #8M for May Motorsports in select USAC West Coast events. The 2019 USAC Southwest and 2017 USAC West Coast champion is always open to discussing other driving opportunities.

Roa and the team want to thank the following sponsors for making the 2022 season possible. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, Inland Rigging, Caltrol, "Biker" Bruce Fischer, Competition Suspension, ALR Virtual Services, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Driven Racing Oil, Baldwin Filters, and NGK Spark Plugs. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to RDM Mechanics, Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Ten West Towing, Ten West Environmental, TJM Distribution, and Westco International for sponsoring the #8M he will pilot for Jayson May on 10 occasions in 2022.

