South Texas Double Header On Deck For ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Taking the show on the road, so to speak, the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating will venture into south Texas to take on Texana Raceway Park (Edna, Texas) on Friday, April 29, and South Texas Race Ranch (Corpus Christi, Texas) on Saturday, April 30.

A pair of semi-banked short tracks, the last ASCS events at either venue were of the winged variety. Martin Edwards scored the win with the former ASCS Gulf South Region at Texana Raceway Park in 2019. Formerly South Texas Speedway, the tour last raced at the Corpus Christi oval in 2018. Caleb Martin grabbed the win.

The current point standings find Justin Zimmerman leading by 80 points going into this weekend. Paul White is the first one chasing, followed by Koby Simpson, Caden McCreary, and Mason Smith to make up the top five in driver standings.

Rounds five and six on the season, the opening four stops of 2022, have yielded just as many winners. Opening the season with the Wingless Short Track Nationals at I-30 Speedway, Justin Zimmerman and Cody Gardner split the weekend. Abilene Speedway at the start of April went to Dalton Stevens, while Jason Howell held on for victor this past Saturday in Kennedale, Texas.

Friday, April 29 at Texana Raceway Park is presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts. Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT).

Tickets are $20 for Adults, $15 for Senior and Military, and free for Kids 10 and under. Additional divisions include IMCA Modifieds, Limited Modifieds, Pure Stocks, Factory Stocks and E-Mods. Texana Raceway Park is located at 258 Co Rd 412 in Edna, Texas. For information on the track, call (361) 781-0411 or go online to https://www.facebook.com/ texanaracewaypark .

Saturday, April 30 at South Texas Race Ranch opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (CDT).

Tickets are $20 for Adults, $15 for Senior and Military, and free for Kids 10 and under. The night’s card includes Limited Modifieds, Pure Stocks, Factory Stocks and E-Mods. The track is located at 6701 Old Brownsville Rd. in Corpus Christi, Texas. Information on the track is online at https://www.facebook.com/ STRaceRanch or by calling (361) 548-0669.

Fans not able to attend can see the events live on http://www.raceontexas.com .

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

