Moore Earns Second Straight ARCA West Podium Finish

Cole Moore of Granite Bay, Calif., drove the No. 99 JM Environmental Chevrolet SS to his second consecutive podium finish in Saturday’s NAPA AUTO PARTS 150 at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, Calif. The third-place finish comes after a second-place effort at Irwindale Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series West in March.

His Bill McAnally Racing teammate, Austin Herzog of Clovis, Calif., earned a top-10 finish in the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet SS, as well.

“It was a battle out there,” Moore said. “I think (it came down to) my experience of knowing where to move around here when the car got tight. I’m satisfied. This is very critical. I was thinking when I crossed the finish line that tonight was a championship kind of night. A little bit less aggression and I could have easily been sixth. Things played out and we fought hard.”

Moore qualified eighth, but advanced to the sixth position at the start – while Herzog immediately moved from 11th to 10th. A restart after a Lap 35 debris caution allowed the BMR teammates to move forward again. Moore and Herzog each used the outside line to take fifth and ninth, respectively. Moore and Herzog maintained those positions into the race break on Lap 77.

A caution on Lap 103 set up another beneficial restart for the duo. Moore made a move on the inside to take over the fourth position, while Herzog drove into seventh. Moore then took over third on Lap 123. Moore held off a challenge for the third position at the finish, while Herzog fell back to eighth before the checkered flag.

NAPA AUTO PARTS was represented by a large group of VIP guests in attendance. In addition to the race entitlement, NAPA Fresno had more than 200 guests at the NAPA AUTO PARTS 150. Guests enjoyed a hospitality dinner and participated in a garage tour – which included a hauler tour, driver Q&A, and meeting NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday, Jr. NAPA AUTO PARTS store owners and NAPA AutoCare shop owners helped with the command to start engines and with the waving of the green flag, before guests experienced the race from a VIP suite above the state-of-the-art half-mile facility in Bakersfield, Calif.

BMR PR