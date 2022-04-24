Kennedale Cash Goes To Jason Howell With ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Getting back to Victory Lane with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, Ft. Worth’s Jason Howell captured Saturday’s $3,000 top prize at Kennedale Speedway Park.

The second time since 2019 that Howell has graced Victory Lane with ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, the No. 44 chased early on as Steven Shebester led at the start. Moving to second on Lap 8, Howell paced the bottom of the quarter-mile oval in a battle with Mason Smith. Swapping the position around the next lap, Howell secured second on Lap 10 and quickly began running down Shebester, who was racing top shelf around Kennedale.

Shooting to the lead off the fourth turn on Lap 14, caution lights greeted the field a couple of laps later.

Setting up a four-lap dash to the finish, Howell and Shebester were nearly bumper to bumper, with Jason holding off a last corner attempt by Shebester that saw the No. 23x miss it by 0.150-seconds. Justin Zimmerman moved up three spots to finish third, with Mason Smith and Paul White making up the top five.

Michelle Parson was sixth, followed by John Ricketts from 12th. Justin Melton followed from 13th, with 14th starting Neal Matuska in pursuit. Bryan Debrick from 16th made up the top ten.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating races again on Friday, April 29, at Texana Raceway in Edna, Texas, and Saturday, April 20, at South Texas Race Ranch in Corpus Christi.

Fans not able to attend can see the events live on http://www.raceontexas.com .

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Kennedale Speedway Park (Kennedale, Texas)

Saturday, April 23, 2022

Car Count: 32

Jacksonville Tool Die Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23X-Steven Shebester[1]; 2. #1-Justin Zimmerman[7]; 3. 10-Bryan Debrick[2]; 4. 95-Rodney Henderson[3]; 5. 52-John Ricketts[8]; 6. 15-Colton Corbin[4]; 7. 5J-Jeremy Jonas[6]; 8. 3S-Stephen Smith[5]

Texas Aeroplastics Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 57-Chase Parson[3]; 2. 21-Michelle Parson[5]; 3. 31-Mason Smith[9]; 4. 71-Colby Estes[4]; 5. 11-Justin Melton[8]; 6. 41-Joshua Harner[2]; 7. 44C-Cody Price[7]; 8. 5-Lucas Boxwell[6]

M1 Fabrications Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 99X-Dalton Stevens[1]; 2. 20-Chad Wilson[3]; 3. 1-Paul White[5]; 4. 33C-Casey Carter[2]; 5. 48-Caden McCreary[7]; 6. 74E-Claude Estes[6]; 7. 1T-Kade Taylor[8]; 8. 43-Brennon Marshall[4]

Madhatter Motorsports Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 83-Jett Hays[1]; 2. 44-Jason Howell[5]; 3. 21K-Kobe Simpson[3]; 4. 02-Dillon Burks[7]; 5. 48X-Neal Matuska[8]; 6. AK47-Knick Stewart[2]; 7. X-Justin Bates[6]; 8. 83X-Bryce Koone[4]

BK Windows B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 48-Caden McCreary[1]; 2. 74E-Claude Estes[3]; 3. 95-Rodney Henderson[2]; 4. 15-Colton Corbin[4]; 5. AK47-Knick Stewart[5]; 6. 5J-Jeremy Jonas[6]; 7. 43-Brennon Marshall[8]; 8. 5-Lucas Boxwell[7]; 9. 33-Mike Merrell[9]

Moore Speed Industries B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 33C-Casey Carter[2]; 2. 3S-Stephen Smith[7]; 3. 80-Josh Hawkins[9]; 4. 1T-Kade Taylor[3]; 5. 71-Colby Estes[1]; 6. 44C-Cody Price[5]; 7. X-Justin Bates[6]; 8. 83X-Bryce Koone[8]; 9. 41-Joshua Harner[4]

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 44-Jason Howell[5]; 2. 23X-Steven Shebester[3]; 3. #1-Justin Zimmerman[6]; 4. 31-Mason Smith[1]; 5. 1-Paul White[10]; 6. 21-Michelle Parson[4]; 7. 52-John Ricketts[12]; 8. 11-Justin Melton[13]; 9. 48X-Neal Matuska[14]; 10. 10-Bryan Debrick[16]; 11. 21K-Kobe Simpson[15]; 12. 3S-Stephen Smith[20]; 13. 57-Chase Parson[2]; 14. 02-Dillon Burks[11]; 15. 74E-Claude Estes[19]; 16. 20-Chad Wilson[9]; 17. 48-Caden McCreary[17]; 18. 99X-Dalton Stevens[7]; 19. 83-Jett Hays[8]; 20. 33C-Casey Carter[18]

ASCS PR