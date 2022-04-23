Barrett-Jackson Topples Palm Beach Auction Records with $60.7 Million in Total Sales, Including $3.8 Million for Charity and Hosts Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to Help Raise $1.76 Million in Support of Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, has again proved to be the barometer of the collectible car market with another record-setting event during its 2022 Palm Beach Auction, April 7-9, at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Celebrating its most successful Palm Beach Auction, Barrett-Jackson sold 676 vehicles, all with No Reserve, for over $59.6 million, including nearly $3.8 million for charity. Also celebrating their most successful non-Scottsdale automobilia auction, Barrett-Jackson sold 412 pieces of authentic automobilia for more than $1.07 million, bringing the total auction sales to more than $60.7 million with a 100-percent sell-through rate and over 80 world-record auction sales. On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attended the auction for the sale of two charity vehicles that raised $1.76 million to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

“Coming in to Palm Beach our goal was to build on the momentum that we created during our Scottsdale sale, and we delivered that in spades,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “It’s been three years since we’ve hosted our auction in Florida and this week was an enormously successful return with our best Palm Beach Auction in Barrett-Jackson history. While we celebrated countless milestones this year, the highlight was hosting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who helped us raise $1.76 million to support Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse and humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.”

The top 10 non-charity vehicles that sold during the 2022 Palm Beach Auction included:

In addition to Governor Ron DeSantis, numerous business luminaries, entertainers and professional athletes attended this year’s Palm Beach Auction including Golden Globe Award-winning actor Sylvester Stallone, Super Bowl Champion and six-time NFL Pro-Bowl wide receiver Reggie Wayne, UFC Hall of Famer Rich “Ace” Franklin, Florida State Senator Tom Wright, Vanilla Ice, Ant Anstead and Captain Lee Rosbach.

Barrett-Jackson raised nearly $3.8 million for charity during the Palm Beach Auction with the sale of seven vehicles, including three first production and VIN 001 vehicles. On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis was on the stage to help auction the 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake (Lot #3003) from the George Shinn Collection and the 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Indy Pace Car (Lot #3003.1) from Mark Pieloch’s American Muscle Car Museum Collection.

The pair of collectible vehicles was purchased by Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, for $1 million to provide humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine through Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse. An additional $760,000 in donations were made following the winning bid, including $100,000 donations from Carolyn and Craig Jackson, Janie and Steve Davis, Megan and George Shinn, Tetiana and Mark Pieloch, Jeanette and John Staluppi, John Rosatti, and Sam Pack.

The charity vehicles that sold in Palm Beach include:

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 First Retail Production Convertible (Lot# 3005) benefiting the Thurgood Marshall College Fund – $1,000,000

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV VIN 001 (Lot #3004) benefiting the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound – $350,000

1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Indy Pace Car (Lot # 3003.1) and 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake (Lot #3003) benefiting Samaritan’s Purse – $1,000,000 together as a pair, plus an additional $760,000 pledged by donors, totaling $1.76 million

2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Custom 6×6 Pickup (Lot# 3002) benefiting Can’d Aid – $250,000

2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Collector Series First Production VIN (Lot #3001) benefiting SAE Foundation – $250,000

2020 Ford Shelby GT500 (Lot #3000) benefiting John Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center – $185,000

To date, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise over $147.9 million for charitable organizations around the world.

“The joy we felt reconnecting with our collector car family in Palm Beach was immeasurable,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “We’re so thrilled to be back in Florida and offer some of the very best collectible vehicles with something for every type of collector. Over the three days, we continued to see a high demand for Resto-Mod vehicles, trucks and SUVs. These Resto-Mods are bringing a renewed interest in the original versions of the classics, which is bringing new people into the hobby. We’re so excited to keep this momentum growing as we head to Las Vegas in June.”

Barrett-Jackson’s most successful non-Scottsdale automobilia auction featured 412 automobilia pieces selling for more than $1.07 million during the Palm Beach Auction. Among some of the top sales was the large custom-designed O Gauge Train set (Lot 8299.9) that sold for $97,900. The top five automobilia pieces that sold during the Palm Beach Auction include:

Large Custom Designed O Gauge Train Set (Lot #8299.8) – $97,900 Porsche Automobiles Neon Sign (Lot #7297) – $51,750 Sunoco Oil Gilbarco Model #96 Gas Pump (Lot #6291.1) – $37,950 1950s Corvette Coin-Operated Kiddie Ride (Lot #7264) – $34,500 1928 Ford Wayne Model 515 Gas Pump (Lot #8282.4) – $34,500

Barrett-Jackson is now accepting consignments for the 2022 Las Vegas Auction, June 30 – July 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Those interested in being a part of the auction may consign their collector vehicle here. Those interested in registering to bid for the 2022 Las Vegas Auction may do so here.

To purchase tickets and VIP packages to the event, click here. Join Barrett-Jackson’s online conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube #BarrettJackson.