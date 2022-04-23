SKI Motorsports expanding with famous names O’Connell and Callaway

After recently announcing its entry into the SRO America series with a Ferrari 458 GT3 and driver Andy Pilgrim, SKI Autosports has taken another step as a professional sports car race team.
Team Owner Kent Hussey has revealed an aggressive testing schedule culminating in entering the HSR 24 Hour race in Daytona in November. Pairing with another famous Corvette/Cadillac driver, Johnny O’Connell, the team will campaign a Callaway LM GT Corvette.
“The Callaway LM GT is one of only three of these same race cars that Callaway Competition in Germany produced in 1994 and 1995,” explained Hussey.
“This particular car (chassis 95-003) has an interesting history racing in Europe and the US, including two Le Mans 24 Hour entries as well as an SCCA World Challenge Series Championship.
“We are thrilled to have Andy Pilgrim and now Johnny O’Connell as our primary drivers. These accomplished and talented drivers are synonymous with Corvette and Cadillac’s long and successful history in sports car racing.”
The famous Callaway Corvette was acquired by Kent and Melissa Hussey in 2018 and has since undergone a complete mechanical and cosmetic restoration in anticipation of re-entering competition in the US.
“We have not determined our entire schedule yet for 2022 with the Callaway car. However, we are looking to do some extensive testing before the Daytona event. Additionally, we are looking at other SVRA and HSR events to enter later this year,” Hussey said.
O'Connell’s decorated career has included 349 professional race starts, 76 wins, and 32 pole positions. Highlights have included four class wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, an overall victory at the Rolex 24 in 2001, three American Le Mans Series championship wins, and an amazing four consecutive Pirelli World Challenge titles in a row from 2012 to 2015.
“Corvettes have been a huge part of my career both in the US and at Le Mans,” O’Connell said.
"It's such a great opportunity to get into this unique Callaway Corvette for SKI Motorsports. I think we will be super competitive at HSR 24 Hour event and any others the SKI team will enter.
"Andy is one of the best teammates I've had in racing - both Corvette and Cadillac. A world class racer and great friend. I'm definitely excited about us both working together again."
